Amazon Cuts Garmin Vivoactive 5 to $185 for Black Friday

One of the best wearable deals of the season just arrived: The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is on sale at Amazon for $185, a 38% markdown from its $300 list price. For those who value health features and peace of mind over app overload, this is a rare opportunity to snag a well-reviewed multisport smartwatch at an all-time low, with third-party price-tracking data.

Garmin’s midrange standout combines a bright AMOLED display with excellent battery life, advanced wellness metrics, and the company’s peerless GPS and fitness tracking. It’s the sort of discount that might encourage fence-sitters to finally part with basic bands or subscription-heavy alternatives.

Why this Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal is unusually good

Deal trackers including Camelcamelcamel and Keepa have the Vivoactive 5 spending most of its time around $250 with occasional dips to roughly $200. To see it at $185 is an anomaly and historically very brief. In practical terms, you’re paying budget-watch money for a device that performs like a higher-tier fitness watch, especially in the realms of battery life and training depth.

The wider wearables market has become increasingly sensitive to price, and midrange models with real health data carry much of the growth, industry researchers like IDC have said. That discount doesn’t compromise the experience, so you can expect Garmin’s usual accuracy, and it means the Vivoactive 5 comfortably fits that sweet spot.

Important Features That Matter Day to Day

Up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode lets you stay hands-free, while wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device) sensors add insight to your fitness activities. That longevity alters your behavior: You wear it during sleep, naps, and workouts, which in turn creates more complete trends and better insights.

The AMOLED screen is sharp and visible outdoors, and still efficient enough not to have you worrying about charging. The built-in GPS locks on fast but keeps out of your way on runs and walks, while the 5 ATM rating (50 meters) will cater for pool sessions and rainy commutes.

Health and fitness tools include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy monitor, all-day stress tracking, Relax mode relaxation reminders, and hydration tracking.

Morning Report brings important statistics together in one briefing when you wake.

There are more than 30 built-in sports apps including running, biking, strength, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, pool swim, and golf. Guided workouts, rep counting for strength sessions, and pacing alerts on the watch make it useful in both casual and more structured training. Garmin Pay is onboard if your bank allows it for contactless payments, and smartphone notifications are handled cleanly on both Android and iPhone.

How the Vivoactive 5 compares at this Black Friday price

Compared to Apple Watch SE at the same discounted price, going with the Vivoactive 5 gets you a battery and multi-platform fitness depth win for Garmin, but it does mean Apple retains its lead in terms of third-party apps and tight integration with iOS. Fitbit also has competitive pricing, but many insights beyond the basic ones require a subscription, while Garmin gives you its core metrics and historical trends without charging you monthly.

Compared with budget wearables from companies like Amazfit, it’s the reliability of GPS, the ability to break down workouts, plus a mature app ecosystem focused on training rather than step counts. Garmin’s Forerunner 255/265 line are still better fits for serious runners with training load, recovery metrics, and multi-band GPS — but those almost never drop to this price range.

Who the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is best suited for

Get it if you want a competent fitness smartwatch with a battery that lasts for a week or more, reliable GPS, and meaningful wellness features that don’t require yet another subscription. It’s a solid pick for Android users, as well as iPhone owners who don’t want to break the bank on Apple Watches and would rather use a smartwatch largely because of its fitness features.

Skip it if you must have multi-band GPS accuracy for complex big-city routes, top-line performance metrics designed to forge your body into a competitive machine, or if your cherished bank is missing from the Garmin Pay roster. In those cases, it might be worth stepping up to a Forerunner or confirming payment compatibility first.

Buying advice and stock watch for this limited deal

At $185, both color options and sizes may roll unevenly, and lightning deals may vary during hours of high shopping activity. If you have your heart set on a particular finish, move fast and keep an eye on third-party sellers listing them at higher prices in the same carousel.

Read more: The best Garmin watches compared, and how to choose the right one for you.

The upshot: This is an all-time low for a full-featured Garmin that gets the fundamentals (battery, display, GPS, and health monitoring) just about perfect. If a fitness-first smartwatch has been on your list, now’s the time to take a look.