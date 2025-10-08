Amazon Cuts Galaxy Tab S10 Plus By Over $250

Amazon is taking more than $250 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which gets discounted to $894.99 from its list price of $1,149.99 for the 12GB/256GB version. That nearly 22% discount is the steepest price drop we’ve seen on this configuration, and it falls on a device that has already distinguished itself thanks to its high-end screen, performance, and bundled S Pen.

Here’s the catch: The discounted model is AT&T-exclusive in terms of cellular data. Wi-Fi will work worldwide, but for cellular service, you’ll be limited to that carrier (the only possibility of later unlocking the device through AT&T would come if your device meets their policy).

Why This Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Discount Matters Today

The Tab S10 Plus is a high-end Android slate loaded with features you don’t often see in the category. The 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel offers good color, deep blacks, and a refresh rate that can go as high as 120Hz, so it’s as comfy for binge-watching TV shows as it is for pen-first note scribbling. An IP68 rating — almost unheard of for tablets — means you’ve got proper dust and water resistance when taking on your commute or a coffee shop outing.

At this point, the value math does start to become compelling. Not bad when you consider that, against other such premium tablets, you are getting a top-notch display, fast silicon, and even an S Pen straight in the box. Competing ecosystems, in comparison, often ask customers to pay extra for a stylus and keyboard, which widens the real-world price gap. Market watchers such as IDC consistently rate Samsung as the No. 2 global tablet vendor by shipments, and aggressive pricing on top-tier models like this goes a long way toward explaining why.

Power, Battery Life, and Everyday Use on This Tablet

Inside, the tablet pairs MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ with 12GB of RAM to keep multitasking running smoothly. That big CPU with wider cores will be more responsive in creative and productivity apps — imagine juggling Google Docs, Lightroom, and a dozen Chrome tabs without lag. There’s a generous 256GB of storage onboard, and best of all you can expand it with a microSD card up to 1TB for offline media libraries or tons and tons of project files.

Battery anxiety is a non-issue. A 10,090mAh battery can last for up to 16 hours of mixed use, and you’ll top up with quick 45W charging between each meeting. Like most modern Samsung tablets, the fast charger is sold separately, so you’ll want to set aside budget for a viable PPS charger if you want things to reach top speed.

Samsung’s suite of software offers helpful tools, and we were initially a little miffed that the tablet’s Home button acts more like a shortcut than the actual magnification option you’d find in Windows’ settings menu — one tap brings up the multitasking menu, while two taps open S Pen Air Command. Galaxy AI with Android 14 bells and whistles — generative assist in Notes, real-time translation capabilities — adds the kind of low-stakes polish for students and mobile professionals alike. A 12MP front camera processes video calls smoothly, and dual rear cameras handle scanning or quick snaps.

Key Caveats Before You Buy This AT&T-Locked Tablet

This deal is for the AT&T-locked version, so you’ll use AT&T for cellular LTE/5G data until you’ve satisfied that carrier’s unlock terms. This restriction won’t apply to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth accessories, but it may be worth noting if you had intended to switch carriers at some point in the future or try out an international SIM.

Also factor in accessories. It includes the S Pen, which is a win, but you have to pay extra for a keyboard cover and a 45W charger. If you want a proper laptop-lite setup in DeX, the cost of the keyboard should be considered as part of your total.

How This Tab S10 Plus Deal Stacks Up on Overall Value

At $894.99, the Tab S10 Plus is a decent amount cheaper than a lot of premium rivals with similar displays and horsepower. For instance, rival 11-inch pro tablets at the 256GB level tend to begin around or north of the four-digit line before you’ve tacked on a stylus. Industry reviews from labs including DisplayMate have long praised Samsung’s AMOLED tech for color accuracy and contrast, and that lineage is on display with this 12.4-inch panel.

If you work around streaming services, note-taking, light photo edits, and are constantly multitasking, the Tab S10 Plus is overkill in all the best ways. Power users who do a lot of video rendering or code compiling would still need a laptop, but for your everyday productivity and creative work, this slate hits the spot and weighs you down less when on the go.

Bottom Line: Is This Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Deal Worth It?

At over $250 off, Amazon’s deal makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus one of the most attractive premium Android tablet purchases at present — so long as you are OK being on AT&T for your data. For shoppers who don’t mind making a handful of sacrifices in order to get their hands on that beautiful 120Hz AMOLED screen and the S Pen included along with it, there are some limited-time price drops you’re simply going to be better off hitting while they last.