Amazon brings back direct downloads for DRM-free books

Amazon is relaxing its policy over the files used on its Kindle devices, with plans to allow owners of eBook readers such as the older Kindles and Turn Reading tablets that are produced by Amazon to download books in other file formats like PDF or EPUB. It’s a small step, but one that is significant for a platform defined by ever-tighter control over its ecosystem.

What Exactly Is Changing for DRM-Free Kindle Downloads

Customers who purchase an eligible DRM-free Kindle book can easily download an EPUB or PDF file of the book when they activate it in their Amazon account. This is the subsequent language: “A customer who has purchased a valid title and clicks to activate the promotion can view EPUB/PDF files (details here in the terms).” This is a legit, above-the-table way to make an easily portable file instead of conversion workarounds and/or cloud sync. This option is only available for books where the author or publisher has opted out of Amazon’s default digital rights management.

Here is the kicker: older DRM-free titles don’t automatically get the feature either. “Authors of backlist titles need to opt in if they want their books available for download in non-protected formats.” That opt-in gate means that creators will be forced to decide about portability going forward.

A Partial Reversal With Practical Upside

For power users, the change partially alleviates one sore spot left behind by Amazon’s removal of the long-running Download & Transfer via USB feature. Though the new path is narrow—only DRM-free books qualify—it recovers a key amenity: you can save and move your purchased file as you could with any other document.

And it matters which you choose: EPUB or PDF. EPUB is the most widely supported format in the publishing industry, and it’s maintained by the World Wide Web Consortium, so it gets along well with competing e-readers from Kobo and PocketBook and apps like Apple Books. PDF is not so flexible with small screens, but it’s still very common in academic and professional usage. A reader who purchases a DRM-free Kindle title is now able to export that ebook to a reMarkable for annotation, drop it into their Calibre library, or load it onto a Kobo device without jumping through the hoops of converting book files.

Most Kindle Books Still Won’t Be Eligible

Amazon’s default posture doesn’t get a headline-dispatching makeover. DRM being what it is (and how authors with traditional publishers usually can’t opt out of it), there’s nothing here to indicate a change in policy on that front. From a practical perspective, authors who stand to gain from the new download function are primarily those already eschewing DRM via Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing.

That group is not trivial. KDP fuels a big chunk of the digital book market, and industry observers frequently peg Amazon’s share of US ebook sales at about two-thirds. While the major houses continue to rely heavily on copy protection, indie authors have long been playing with DRM-free for reasons of reader flexibility, or direct sales management, or gaining broader readership.

The Trade-Offs For Writers And Publishers

Backups and movement of files are simpler—and yes, sharing is easier as well—with DRM-free files. That’s where the tension lies, and why this switch is confined to publishers that already opt not to use DRM. Advocacy organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation contend that DRM often ends up hurting legitimate customers more than it discourages piracy; trade groups like the Association of American Publishers tend to emphasize the need to support rights holders. Amazon’s approach is a bit of both, we think: leaving the status quo to stand for most titles, but offering DRM-free creators a better delivery path.

Some publishers may investigate watermarking or customer-level identifiers used in some corners of the European market—to accommodate portability alongside traceability. Others will watch the data: if DRM-free downloads betray stronger engagement or reduced support burdens, the calculus may be different for some catalogs, certain promotions, or a selection of backlist titles.

Why Amazon Is Relaxing the Rules on File Downloads

The shift reflects broader pressures for interoperability and user control among digital media. EPUB’s market position, the continuing consumer annoyance of walled gardens, and differentiation from rivals force Amazon to fine-tune an inch closer toward openness—all without taking down its DRM defaults or retail moat.

It eliminates friction for legitimate use cases—which Amazon makes money on when it can serve: students who need local PDFs on an e-ink tablet, professionals who annotate files across devices, and readers who maintain personal libraries in third-party managers. Reintroducing an official download path fixes the experience for those cases and removes motivation to use tools in a gray area.

What to watch next as Amazon tests DRM-free downloads

Three gauges will indicate how important this is.

Publisher adoption: How far will indie authors eschew DRM now that portable files are easier for buyers to manage?

Formatting: Does EPUB become the default instead of PDF for Kindle customers who download?

Ecosystem reaction: Will competitors emphasize real device-agnostic ownership to differentiate, or will larger publishers try DRM-free backlist bundles and limited-time offers?

For now, Amazon’s update is a small but symbolic win for reader freedom. It won’t do anything to alter the landscape that keeps most Kindle books locked down, but it does nudge the platform a little closer to the more open, standards-based behavior readers have been asking for—and gives DRM-free authors a clear on-ramp to get them there.