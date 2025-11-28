Amazon Black Friday Savings on Gift Cards up to 20%

These $200 black pregnancy gloves are the weirdest thing on Amazon.

Amazon is currently running a Black Friday promotion for popular third-party gift cards with up to 20% off or bonus promotional credits on brands that anyone might actually use. Standouts include Apple, Fandango at Home, Lowe’s, Google Play, Taco Bell, and Applebee’s; many cards are available in denominations of $50 or $100.

The fine print is important: some listings apply money off at checkout, and others deliver an Amazon promotional credit after purchase. Either way, this is one of the rare opportunities on Black Friday to secure guaranteed savings when you spend money day to day — with no doorbusters or rebates necessary.

Popular third-party gift cards on sale during Black Friday

Examples we’ve seen during the event are $100 Apple Gift Cards, which come with a $15 Amazon promotional credit — a 15% kicker if you use Amazon to shop later. For you DIY types, $100 Lowe’s Gift Cards are on sale for just $90, a no questions asked 10% off discount that stacks with in-store specials when you redeem.

Entertainment and dining deals have been especially good: $50 cards for $40 have popped up for brands such as Fandango at Home, California Pizza Kitchen, Outback Steakhouse, and Spafinder. We’ve also seen pet retailers like Petco and PetSmart added to the lineup, as well as regular promotions for Google Play and Taco Bell.

Inventory moves fast. Rideshare and delivery options like Uber Eats and Lyft have also sold through at times, though that’s a reminder to monitor the Lightning Deal progress bar (the one in the scrolling banner) and act fast when you see “Special Offer” under the box displaying the base price on the product page.

How Amazon’s Black Friday gift card discounts work

Amazon’s gift card promos generally come in two varieties: a price cut at purchase time — say $50 for $40 (though the amounts can vary) — or a bonus credit applied to your account some time after you put down the qualifying amount.

They often have usage windows and might work only on items sold by Amazon, so be sure to read the terms on each individual product page before you check out.

There are typically limits — perhaps one promotional offer per brand, or per account, and some offers can be used for only certain denominations. Delivery can be digital (email codes in minutes to a few hours) or physical (mail), which is helpful if you’d like something to wrap. Note that most brand gift cards in the U.S. do not have expiration dates, but the Amazon bonus credits usually do, so make your redemptions accordingly.

Why buying gift cards on Black Friday makes sense

So it should come as no surprise that in holiday surveys, gift cards continue to be the present most requested. For years, the National Retail Federation has reported that a majority of consumers prefer receiving gift cards, with seasonal spending on them totaling tens of billions of dollars. Translation: you’re probably not going to do too badly buying a card with a brand-name logo on it, and if the card is for yourself, all you’re really doing is pre-paying dollars’ worth in advance at an appreciable discount for something you would have bought anyway.

And it stretches your budget further than Black Friday. A discounted Lowe’s card can pay for a January project when prices are softer. One big reason to go with the Apple Gift Card is that it is good for your App Store purchases, in-store hardware, and even subscriptions (like $4.99-a-month Apple Music or Apple TV+), “so the $15 Amazon credit amount is gravy on top of anticipated spending on Apple stuff at some point,” Driscoll said.

Tips to maximize savings on discounted gift cards

Stack deals strategically. If you can use a discounted gift card to pay for items that are already on sale at that retailer, then you effectively double-dip. For example, if you use a $100 Lowe’s card purchased for $90 toward an already-discounted power tool — your actual savings rise north of the sticker discount.

Prioritize recurring expenses. A Fandango at Home gift card: If you rent digital movies frequently, a Fandango at Home card picked up for 20% off means each rental is cheaper. If you’re in the Apple universe, refilling during a bonus-credit event is enough to pay for monthly subscriptions and app purchases. The same applies to fast-casual dining or pet supplies that pounce on your budget like clockwork.

Check the terms before checkout. Check for the “Special Offer” details that describe how much promotional credit you’ll receive, what conditions apply to receiving your credit, and when the expiration date is. Make sure you are getting a digital code or a physical card. And hang onto the confirmation email — a brand’s customer support will often request the claim code if there is an issue with redemption.

Bottom line on Amazon’s Black Friday gift card deals

Amazon’s Black Friday gift card extravaganza is a unique opportunity to guarantee savings at 10%–20% on brands for which you already shop, with featured deals from Apple, Lowe’s, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Taco Bell, and Applebee’s. Supplies are limited, and the best SKUs cycle through, so act fast when you see an eligible offer, and check the terms. And paired with closing retail sales, you can turn a basic stocking stuffer into one of the most cost-effective holiday purchases around.