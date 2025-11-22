Amazon Black Friday Cuts AirPods 4 With ANC to $99

The latest mainstream earbuds from Apple only recently got a price drop that few saw coming this season. The AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are on sale at Amazon for $99, the best price we’ve seen to date and one of the standout offers in a competitive Black Friday arena. This is the sub-$100 deal to keep your eye on for shoppers heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Why This $99 AirPods 4 ANC Deal Matters Right Now

It used to be inconceivable that Apple would offer noise cancellation for $99. ANC variants of the AirPods 4 generally go for much higher than this, so today’s price undercuts even previous sales on these and many other midrange rivals. Counterpoint Research’s market-overview researchers have for some time reckoned Apple the revenue leader in true wireless audio with about a third of the market, and you can probably read “aggressive holiday pricing” into why that lead has persisted.

Black Friday is the do-or-die time for headphones. Retail data companies like Circana also claim a significant share of their annual headphone unit sales occurs in the last few weeks of the year, with the final quarter often accounting for up to 40% of volume. A move like this communicates inventory confidence from Amazon and a strategic push by Apple to spread the latest breed further into more ears before the new year.

What You Get With AirPods 4 ANC at This Price

The latest AirPods 4 have a more contoured fit than their predecessors, and—dare we say it?—they finally bring the type of noise reduction previously only in Apple’s Pro tier to the non‑Pro tier. When it comes to ANC, steady, low‑frequency (train and plane rumble) sounds are better controlled than in prior non‑ANC generations, and Transparency mode means you can keep your buds in without yanking them out when someone wants a chat or an announcement is made. The tuning skews clean and balanced, with a noticeable spike in clarity for podcasts and calls.

Call quality is also enhanced with improved microphones and voice isolation that zero in on your speech in windy or noisy settings. Battery life is good for daily commuting, providing about a workday of listening with fast top‑offs from the charging case. The USB‑C case offers quick‑charge capability, pairs in seconds with iPhone and iPad, and also supports Find My so you can ping it if it falls between the couch cushions.

You still get the iOS niceties that make AirPods frictionless: one‑tap setup, automatic device switching over iCloud, hands‑free Siri, and adaptive audio features that subtly change volume based on your surroundings. The buds and case are water‑resistant for everyday use, working out, and walking in light rain.

How AirPods 4 ANC Stacks Up Against $99 Alternatives

At this price, AirPods 4 ANC square off against popular middle‑of‑the‑road competitors including:

Sony WF‑C700N

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Beats Studio Buds+

Those rivals may equal or outstrip them in noise blocking in certain cases, but AirPods still have the deepest Apple device integration, from spatial audio support on Apple TV and Music to effortless handoff between a Mac, an iPad, and an iPhone. For owners of iPhones, that integration is often what sways the decision.

If you’re mostly on Android, note that some AirPods features are iOS‑only. In that case, Sony and Samsung alternatives can offer more personalization through their apps—although they tend not to beat AirPods on connection stability with Apple hardware.

What to Check Before Buying the AirPods 4 ANC Deal

Ensure that the listing specifically notes AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. Apple also sells a non‑ANC AirPods 4 for less, so double‑check the product description, box art, and model number before you purchase.

Purchase from Amazon directly or an authorized seller to ensure warranty. Apple’s regular 1‑year limited warranty is included, and you can add AppleCare+ for accidental damage if you want some extra peace of mind. Skip “renewed” and “used” listings if you want brand‑new batteries and tips right out of the box.

Quantities of headline Black Friday doorbusters vary. Price trackers like Camelcamelcamel show that all‑time lows tend to emerge in brief flares, go away in waves, and tear through the inventory of retailers while moving en masse. If your cart sports a coupon checkbox on the product page, click it — Amazon sometimes stashes extra savings there.

Bottom Line: Is the $99 AirPods 4 ANC Deal Worth It?

For iPhone owners who are sitting on old AirPods and have been waiting to upgrade, $99 on the price tag of AirPods 4 with ANC is the rare discount that makes an immediate buy a no‑brainer. It offers meaningful noise cancellation, excellent call quality, and the sort of snug yet comfortable design that has been Apple’s competitive edge from the very beginning — versus competitors priced at $250 to $400. It also lays the groundwork for a more ambient future of wearables with biometrics and augmented reality.