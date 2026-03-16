Amazon Big Spring Sale Slashes Apple Prices

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is already stacking aggressive Apple discounts, with headliners like the M4 iPad Air and AirPods Pro 3 dropping to some of their best prices outside the year-end rush. Amazon is advertising up to 40% off across categories, and Apple gear is clearly in the mix, though inventory and pricing are shifting by the hour.

For shoppers, this sale is landing at a perfect moment. Apple’s refreshed lineup has pushed down prices on still-excellent previous-gen models while delivering rare day-one or near-day-one cuts on the newest hardware. If you’ve been waiting on an iPad upgrade, quieter flights with AirPods, or a lean MacBook for work and school, these are the door-openers worth watching.

Early AirPods and audio deals to shop during the sale

AirPods Pro 3 are sitting around $209.99, roughly 16% off the usual $249 list. That puts Apple’s flagship buds near their best non–Prime-event pricing, according to major price trackers. With stronger noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio, and USB-C charging, they remain the default pick for iPhone users who want the most seamless experience without going over-ear.

Entry-level AirPods 4 are down to about $99 (around 23% off), while the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation hover near $148.99 (about 17% off). If you ride public transit or work in noisy spaces, the ANC variant is the smarter buy. Otherwise, the standard model nails calls and music with featherweight comfort and simple pairing.

Prefer over-ear? AirPods Max at about $449.99 represent an ~18% cut from $549. They’re still the premium take on Apple audio, with spacious sound and dependable ANC. Watch for color-driven pricing quirks—certain finishes regularly dip lower than others during big events.

iPad Air M4 leads tablet discounts at Amazon today

The 13-inch iPad Air with M4 and 128GB storage is landing near $747, about 6% off its typical $799. That may not sound massive, but it’s meaningful for a just-launched model. The larger canvas is a sweet spot for creatives and students: more room for timelines or multiview research, Pencil support for detailed sketching, and the M-series headroom to drive it all smoothly.

If portability matters more, the 11-inch M4 iPad Air has been spotted as low as $559 (around 7% off). Meanwhile, previous-gen Air configurations—especially cellular SKUs—are seeing deeper cuts up to $150 off. Double-check storage tiers; moving from 128GB to 256GB can be a smarter long-term play than paying later for cloud storage upgrades.

For budget buyers, Amazon has the latest 11-inch iPad at about $299 (roughly 14% off) and the iPad mini around $399 (about 20% off), making it an excellent one-handed reader and travel companion. IDC and other analyst firms have noted the tablet category’s resilience as hybrid work persists, and these discounts reflect that steady demand meeting fresh supply.

MacBook Air and Pro savings across popular models

The standout laptop deal is the 13-inch MacBook Air with M4, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $999—about 17% off the $1,199 list. That spec (16GB/512GB) is the long-haul sweet spot for most users, eliminating the two biggest pain points years down the road: memory headroom and scratch space. Reviewers across outlets have consistently clocked M-series Airs at true all‑day battery life, which remains a core advantage over many Windows ultrabooks.

Need a bigger display? The 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 and 16GB/512GB has dipped to roughly $1,079 (about 23% off). Apple’s newest M5 Airs are also getting early trims—around $50 off typical pricing—but unless you must have the absolute latest chip, the M4 models deliver the better value per dollar.

Power users eyeing the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD can find it near $1,499.99 (around 12% off). You’re paying for sustained performance, more ports, and Apple’s reference-grade display—advantages that matter if you live in pro apps or push heavy multitasking.

Apple Watch deals worth your wrist during this event

Apple Watch Series 11 is appearing from about $299 on GPS and around $399 on GPS + Cellular, with savings up to $100 (roughly 20% to 25% off depending on config). It’s the safest all-rounder for fitness tracking, safety features, and everyday convenience, especially if you’ve been holding an older Series model.

For value hunters, Apple Watch SE 3 has dipped to about $219 on GPS and $269 on Cellular (roughly 10% to 12% off). You lose some of the advanced sensors but keep the core experience, Family Setup support, and tight iPhone integration.

How to maximize Big Spring Sale savings on Apple gear

Watch for coupon boxes at checkout and “limited-time deal” tags—Amazon frequently hides extra cuts there. Prices can vary by color and storage, sometimes swinging $20 to $100 just by switching finishes or capacities. Verify “Ships from and sold by Amazon” for cleaner returns, and remember Amazon’s standard return window gives you a safety net if a lower price pops up later.

Historical pricing from services like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel suggests the steepest dips often land mid-event. As a rule of thumb, if you see a price within 5% of a known all-time low, it’s typically safe to pull the trigger. Consider trade-ins to stack savings, and don’t overlook AppleCare at checkout—sale periods are prime time to protect big-ticket buys at a discount.

The bottom line: early pricing on AirPods Pro 3, the M4 iPad Air, and well‑specced MacBook Air models is already compelling, and inventory is moving. If one of these configurations hits your target price, don’t wait—Amazon’s repricing engine rarely sits still for long.