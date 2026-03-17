Amazon Big Spring Sale Slashes AirPods 4 And Pro 3

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is already delivering standout AirPods discounts, with live markdowns on the newest AirPods 4 in both non-ANC and ANC trims, plus Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro 3. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, these are the headline prices worth watching: AirPods Pro 3 at $209.99 (about 16% off), AirPods 4 without ANC at $99 (about 23% off), and AirPods 4 with ANC at $148.99 (about 17% off). Inventory tends to shift quickly during marquee sales, and today’s prices are strong enough that you don’t need to wait for a lower drop.

Top AirPods deals live on Amazon right now

AirPods Pro 3 at $209.99 are the marquee pick for Apple users who want the best active noise cancellation and the richest feature set. Apple’s latest Pro model delivers noticeably improved ANC versus prior generations, a Transparency mode that sounds natural on busy streets, and battery life rated up to eight hours with ANC enabled. Apple also added a heart rate sensor to the buds, an edge for workouts and recovery tracking. At roughly $39 off the $249 list, this is a compelling all-around buy for travel, commuting, and daily calls.

AirPods 4 (without ANC) drop to $99, saving $30 off their $129 list. This is the sweet-spot “everyday AirPods” deal: seamless pairing, quick device switching across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and Personalized Spatial Audio for movies and Apple Music. They’re light, reliable, and a strong value under $100—ideal for students, runners, or anyone who prioritizes comfort and simplicity over noise cancellation.

AirPods 4 (with ANC) sit at $148.99, $30.01 below the $179 list. Think of these as the practical middle ground—real noise cancellation without going full Pro. If you stream on the go or take a lot of calls in loud spaces, you’ll appreciate the quieting effect and Adaptive features while keeping the price well under $150.

Are these the lowest AirPods prices during this sale?

Measured against MSRPs—$249 for AirPods Pro 3, $129 for AirPods 4 without ANC, and $179 for AirPods 4 with ANC—today’s cuts land in the 16% to 23% range. That’s squarely in “event-level” territory for Apple audio at Amazon. In past seasonal promotions, Amazon’s aggressive pricing often triggers rapid price matching from big-box rivals, but Amazon typically leads on depth and duration. While it’s always possible to see brief Lightning Deals dip a few dollars lower, waiting usually risks stock swings more than it rewards patience.

Deal hunters should also factor in stackable savings. Amazon’s on-page coupons sometimes appear mid-sale, and eligible shoppers using an Amazon co-branded credit card can earn 5% back, effectively nudging the net price lower. Returns are straightforward, and Apple’s standard warranty applies; if you want longer coverage for battery and accidental damage, consider adding AppleCare+ at checkout.

Zooming out, independent trackers and market analyses from IDC and Counterpoint Research have consistently placed Apple at the top of the global true wireless category, with TWS earbuds representing the majority of overall headphone shipments. Translation: when AirPods get meaningful price drops, demand spikes—and the best color and configuration options can disappear fast.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 3: which should you buy?

Pick AirPods Pro 3 if noise control, call clarity, and long-haul comfort matter most. The upgraded ANC and refined Transparency mode make a tangible difference on flights and trains, and the added heart rate sensor gives fitness-forward users one more data point without strapping on extra gear. Audio quality is fuller and more controlled, especially in busy environments where cheaper buds fall apart.

Choose AirPods 4 with ANC if you want modern AirPods conveniences and real noise cancellation at a friendlier price. They’re an excellent default for commuters and students who split time between libraries, open offices, and public transit. Go with AirPods 4 without ANC if you value the lightest fit and the lowest spend. Both AirPods 4 variants support iCloud pairing, Find My for the case, Audio Sharing with another pair of AirPods, and sweat resistance suitable for workouts.

Buying tips to lock in the best AirPods deal today

Verify you’re purchasing from “Amazon” as the seller for straightforward returns and authentic stock. Check for on-page coupons before you buy and revisit the listing later in the day—Amazon sometimes rotates extra incentives during major events. If you have older AirPods, look at Amazon’s trade-in tool for credit, and compare the net price to open-box options from reputable retailers. Finally, confirm the return window and consider AppleCare+ if you plan to keep your buds for multiple years or use them heavily at the gym.

The bottom line is simple: sub-$210 for AirPods Pro 3, sub-$150 for AirPods 4 with ANC, and sub-$100 for AirPods 4 without ANC are all buy zones. If the listing you want hits those marks, it’s a smart time to check out before the next wave of shoppers does the same.