Amazon Big Spring Sale End Time Confirmed

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is a weeklong event, and the clock doesn’t run out quietly. The retailer confirms the sale wraps at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the final day, with the site’s systems using Pacific as the master clock. For many shoppers across the U.S., that means the last chance window pushes into the early hours of the following calendar day.

When the Big Spring Sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

The official end hits at 11:59 p.m. PT. In practical terms, deals labeled as event offers will fall off immediately after that cutoff. Expect Lightning Deals and limited-quantity offers to disappear even sooner if inventory sells through; Amazon’s deal pages plainly note that these end when stock is gone, not strictly at the scheduled time.

If you’re shopping outside the West Coast, convert that deadline to your local time. Midnight Pacific equals 1 a.m. MT, 2 a.m. CT, and 3 a.m. ET. Shoppers in the U.K. typically see the event conclude in the early morning local time, depending on seasonal clock changes. The easiest rule: Amazon runs the event by Pacific time, and everything else follows.

How long the Big Spring Sale lasts from start to finish

Amazon positions the Big Spring Sale as its longest seasonal promotion of the first half of the year. It runs for seven consecutive days, with rolling “early deals” often appearing ahead of the official kickoff. Those previews don’t change the hard stop at the end; they simply extend the practical window for categories like home refresh, yard and outdoor, cleaning, beauty, and entry-level tech.

Unlike Prime Day and the October event, this one is open to all shoppers. Prime members still gain perks such as faster shipping and occasional member-only Lightning Deals, but the core discounts appear for non-members too—a strategic move analysts at Digital Commerce 360 have noted helps Amazon expand reach beyond the Prime base during shoulder seasons.

What happens at the cutoff when the sale clock expires

Most event badges vanish right at the deadline, and “Deal of the Day” tiles refresh on the Pacific schedule. However, not every price bump is instantaneous. Price-tracking firms such as Keepa frequently show a brief lag for some SKUs as third-party sellers update listings. Don’t bank on that grace period—high-velocity products and Amazon devices tend to revert the fastest—but you may see a handful of stragglers into the next hour.

Lightning Deals are less forgiving. They include a live percentage-claimed bar and an “Ends in” timer. Once the timer hits zero or the claim count maxes out, the deal locks. If you’re on the Waitlist, watch for the “You’re Up” notification; you typically have only minutes to check out before your slot expires.

Time zone tips and last-minute strategy for Big Spring Sale

Set reminders based on Pacific time, not your own. A simple tactic: tell Alexa or your phone assistant to “remind me one hour before midnight in Pacific Time.” That avoids confusion if you travel or if clocks shift for daylight saving.

Add items to your cart or list early and refresh within the last two hours; Amazon surfaces dynamic coupons that can stack with event pricing, but these often vanish first. One-Click ordering or Buy Now trims precious seconds for Lightning Deals. If you miss an item, check whether a near-identical model or different colorway still carries the event price—sellers sometimes stagger SKUs to manage inventory.

Early deals and post-sale ripples before and after the event

Amazon routinely seeds early offers in the days before the event, especially on Amazon devices, small home appliances, and cleaning gadgets. Market data from Adobe Digital Insights shows retailers increasingly front-load promotions during major sales weeks, and Amazon follows that pattern to capture intent before competitors react.

After the deadline, some prices may linger as standard promotions or seller coupons, but expect the event-wide curation to disappear. Big-box rivals frequently price-match during the sale window—watch for rollbacks at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart—but those typically unwind as soon as Amazon reverts.

Who can shop the sale and what to expect across categories

Everyone can shop the Big Spring Sale. Prime membership isn’t required, though Prime adds delivery benefits and occasional exclusives. Seasonal categories dominate: outdoor furniture and tools, vacuum and mop combos, storage, skincare, athleisure, and entry-level tablets and e-readers. During past spring promotions, analysts at Numerator observed strong basket mix in Home & Garden and Everyday Essentials, while Electronics offered selective deals rather than wall-to-wall markdowns.

If you’re weighing urgency, prioritize Amazon first-party devices and house brands, bundles with extra filters or accessories, and Lightning Deals showing high claim rates. Lower-risk items like apparel or common household goods are more likely to see comparable pricing later.

Bottom line on the end time and the best way to plan

The Big Spring Sale is a seven-day event that shuts down at 11:59 p.m. PT on the final day. Convert from Pacific to avoid missing the window, expect Lightning Deals to end sooner if they sell out, and don’t count on widespread price carryover. If something you want is at a strong price in the last few hours, check out—waiting usually costs more once the banner comes down.