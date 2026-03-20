Amazon Big Spring Sale Drops Apple AirTag Prices

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is already delivering meaningful cuts on Apple’s tiny trackers, with standout offers on multi-packs that undercut prior lows. The most eye-catching deal we’re seeing is a four-pack of Apple AirTag (1st Gen) for $63, which effectively brings each tag to about $15. Singles have also dipped to $24, while the latest AirTag remains at list pricing for now.

Best Apple AirTag deals available right now

The headliner is the Apple AirTag (1st Gen) four-pack for $63, a 36% drop from the typical $99 bundle price. That’s notably lower than last spring’s sale floor when the same bundle hovered just under $70. If you only need one, the AirTag (1st Gen) at $24 trims a few dollars off its usual $29 list. AirTag (2nd Gen) is currently holding at full price, but Amazon frequently adjusts pricing during major events, so it’s worth watching.

Inventory on AirTag bundles tends to move quickly whenever the per-tag price falls near $15. Historically, we’ve seen these sell-through spikes when luggage season ramps up and when major sales land, so consider acting before the wider rush.

Why these Apple AirTag discounts matter today

Value here is less about tech specs and more about network effects. AirTag taps Apple’s Find My network, which Apple reports spans over 2 billion active devices worldwide. That ambient coverage dramatically improves the odds of locating a misplaced bag, backpack, or keys when your phone is out of Bluetooth range, and it’s the primary reason independent testers consistently rate AirTag the most reliable iPhone tracker.

Travelers, in particular, benefit from a multi-pack. SITA’s Baggage IT Insights has repeatedly documented elevated mishandled baggage rates globally in recent years, measured in the range of 7 to 8 bags per 1,000 passengers. An AirTag in each checked suitcase gives you real-time location breadcrumbs, which many flyers now use to corroborate airline updates or to speed up reunions with delayed luggage.

AirTag Gen 1 versus the latest Apple AirTag

For most iPhone owners, AirTag (1st Gen) still nails the fundamentals: fast pairing, Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband on supported iPhones (iPhone 11 or newer), audible alerts, and a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery that typically lasts about a year. The newest model incrementally refines the experience, but both versions plug into the same Find My network and work with the same accessory ecosystem. If price is the priority, the discounted 1st Gen bundle is the smarter buy.

On privacy and safety, Apple and Google jointly rolled out a cross-platform standard for unwanted tracking alerts, so iPhone and recent Android devices surface notifications when an unknown tracker appears to be moving with a person. That collaboration, recognized by groups like the Internet Engineering Task Force community and covered by security researchers, helps ensure AirTags remain useful without compromising safety.

How to maximize the Apple AirTag four-pack deal

Think in zones:

One AirTag for your primary keys

One for your daily bag

One for travel luggage

One spare

Buying the four-pack at $63 beats picking up singles later at higher prices. Add a low-profile keyring or adhesive wallet holder to each—third-party accessories from established brands are also seeing modest discounts during the sale, and they make deployment much easier.

Before checkout, confirm your iPhone supports Precision Finding to get the most out of UWB. Even without it, you’ll still benefit from the Find My network’s crowd-sourced location pings and the built-in speaker for proximity hunts around the house.

Alternatives like Samsung’s SmartTag2 excel for Galaxy owners, and several Find My–compatible tags from third parties exist, but AirTag’s edge is the enormous installed base of Apple devices quietly assisting with location updates. Consumer testing from outlets like Consumer Reports and Wirecutter has repeatedly highlighted that advantage in real-world recoveries and responsiveness.

Bottom line on Amazon’s Big Spring Sale AirTag deals

If you’re all-in on iPhone, the AirTag (1st Gen) four-pack at $63 is the deal to beat—an aggressive price that undercuts prior lows and delivers the same Find My network coverage most people care about. Keep an eye on shifting prices as the sale progresses, but don’t be surprised if the best AirTag bundles sell out quickly once the broader event traffic arrives.