Amazon Announces Larger Kindle Scribe With Colorsoft

Amazon is leveling up its e-note aspirations with a larger Kindle Scribe and a new Scribe Colorsoft option that offers more screen real estate alongside writing-first hardware adjustments and a suite of Alexa+-driven AI features targeted at the annotating reader, the student, or pro who lives inside PDFs.

Bigger Canvas, Slimmer Frame on New Kindle Scribe

The 10.2-inch panel in the second-generation Kindle Scribe becomes an 11-inch one, and its chassis skims down to 5.4mm. It’s thinner than the iPad Air (6.1mm) yet almost as thin as the slimmest e-notes available while maintaining a signature asymmetrical grip for long reading sessions.

Amazon sells the new Scribe with or without a front light. The backlit model achieves this with tiny LEDs, which allow for a smaller bezel and a more even light source, a subtle but significant improvement to anyone who reads in mixed lighting conditions. The glare-free display is, like we wrote earlier, designed to be about the same proportions as a sheet of paper—and comes with a pen for writing out of the box, says the company.

A texture-molded glass layer creates a surface friction similar to pen on paper versus stylus on glass. The carefulness of that action matters on e-notes; it cuts down on micro-slips and helps you maintain better control when making little edits, like margin notes or hyper-precise underlines.

Colorsoft Comes to Scribe With Color E-paper

At last, some color comes to Amazon’s big-screen writing slate. Leading the way is the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, which includes a color e-paper panel and new rendering engine that sees to it text-first layouts don’t drop color clarity while ensuring pen latency is low. Writing is still fast and fluid, according to Amazon, with improved color accuracy when viewing charts, textbooks and comic pages.

Early color e-paper often had washed-out colors or slow redraws. Modern implementations are much better, and Amazon’s color tuning and layout rendering should keep annotation zippy even on large PDFs. Scribe Colorsoft can handle 10 pen colors and five highlighters, which helps you to better mimic classroom or editing markup standards without shuffling tool palettes.

The name Colorsoft showed up on a 7-inch color Kindle; moving it down to the Scribe line suggests that Amazon has bigger plans for color than just comics oddity. It also puts the squeeze on large-format e-note competitors that have relied upon monochrome panels for speed.

Performance and AI-Powered Notes on New Scribe Models

Under the hood, both models run on a new quad-core chip and more memory (Amazon isn’t specifying capacities). The upgrade aims to eliminate the friction of pen input, page turning, and dealing with oversized documents—familiar pain points on previous-gen e-notes when you have a big PDF or notebook with hundreds of pages in tow.

Alexa+ introduces the generative feature to the Scribe’s home screen. Quick Notes allows you to quickly jot your thoughts or browse recently accessed books, documents and notebooks. You can also search notes with natural language, request summaries and ask follow-up questions. You’ll also be able to send notes and documents over Alexa+ and then talk about them, starting next year, a cloud-first method that should save battery life on the device according to Amazon.

Analysts have always said that in e-paper, AI’s most useful role is not producing content, but retrieval and condensation. Summarizing meeting notes or extracting action items from long PDFs fits in with that thesis and could save a substantial amount of post-reading admin time.

File Workflow and Cloud Support for Documents and PDFs

The new Scribe models support Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, in addition to Send to Kindle for email-based document delivery. That combination takes care of most corporate and learning slogs—sync the deck from Drive, scribble over it in a meeting, then file it back without detouring to a laptop.

For heavier PDF users, the color markup on the Scribe Colorsoft makes revision cycles that much clearer, while even the monochrome Scribe enjoys a stronger handwriting feel and a faster redraw. Both devices support notebooks, sticky notes and exporting options for sharing with teammates or classmates.

Pricing and Market Position Against E-Notes and Tablets

The bigger Kindle Scribe has a starting price of $499.99, and the Scribe Colorsoft is priced at $629.99. Amazon will also sell a non–front-lit Scribe for $429.99 at a later date. The pricing is testament to a premium push that sees these devices competing against high-end e-notes and entry-level tablets with styli, but with the endurance and eye comfort folk who have embraced e-paper still demand.

The Scribe offers a thankfully narrow and disciplined pitch, especially against the general-purpose tablet: reading that’s free of distractions (“distraction light,” as some schools put it), annotation that feels natural with pen or pencil, a week’s worth of juice. That focus has tapped into an audience for e-notes, which have been growing in reach since beyond hobbyist users; research firms like IDC have measured the steady growth of digital paper as more knowledge workers are offloading much of their reading and review to devices that feature e-ink.

If Amazon’s color implementation checks out in use and Alexa+ delivers solid summaries and search, the Scribe line’s size increase and smarter software could help it establish itself as the default recommendation for readers who also write—particularly those swimming in PDFs.