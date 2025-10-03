Amazon Add to Delivery Lets You Add Items After Checking Out

Ever make an order and recall a missing cable, snack, or gift minutes later? Amazon’s new Add to Delivery feature is designed for that, allowing customers to tack on eligible items to a shipment already scheduled with the press of a button — no new cart, no second checkout.

How the Add to Delivery feature works in the Amazon app

As you’re shopping in the Amazon app or on Amazon.com on a mobile browser, you will see an Add to Delivery button on eligible product pages. Tap it, and the item is sent to your most recent open order heading to the same address, billed to the same payment method, and packaged on the same delivery.

The option is time-sensitive. The window is open until the initial package is locked down for fulfillment — which can be hours if you catch it early, but less in the case of fast shipping speeds. If you change your mind, an undo prompt pops up for a moment and lets you back out of the add-on without fussing with settings.

Amazon says its goal is to replicate the way people actually shop — buying one or two items at a time. The company has been testing the tool with a small number of users since August, and Amazon’s Worldwide Stores head Doug Herrington said in a statement that Prime members have already used it tens of millions of times.

Eligibility and limitations for Add to Delivery orders

Not every listing will qualify. Add to Delivery varies by in-stock inventory location, delivery speed, and the capability to add items to your order while you are still able to edit it. Amazon Fulfilled items (e.g., third-party items in an Amazon warehouse) are also more likely to be eligible. Exclusions include, but are not limited to, products sold by Marketplace vendors, competitors’ service prices, special daily or hourly sales, and items for sale Thanksgiving Day through the Monday after Thanksgiving.

The feature is available now on the mobile app and mobile web. Desktop support is provided, although not guaranteed. With open or multiple shipments to different addresses, the button tags it onto your most recent eligible delivery for the same address.

Pricing and promotions obey the usual rules: The add-on applies the price and availability as of when you tap, not whatever they were when you placed the original order. Returns and refunds remain the same and will adhere to Amazon’s standard policies for an item.

Why it’s good for shoppers and sustainability

For customers, the advantage is clear: fewer duplicate orders, less tracking of delivery notifications, and less time spent rechecking out. That’s convenient, and especially useful now when shoppers may be entering several small orders in a day.

There’s also a packaging angle. Combining deliveries saves boxes and last-mile trips, a focus for Amazon that it has emphasized in its sustainability reporting. Combining add-ons into one route can trim emissions and slash shipping costs — a rare win-win that dovetails with existing programs like Amazon Day, which nudges customers to receive deliveries once a week.

How it stacks up against its retail rivals

Walmart and Target provide order edits for pickup and same-day delivery, but those orders usually need to be managed within a certain slot of time, with modifications made before a posted cutoff. Amazon’s process is simpler: Once you find an eligible product, simply attach it to your most recent order with a single tap; there’s no need to rebook.

At its scale, Amazon would likely find the frictionless add-on meaningful. Insider Intelligence estimates that there are over 170 million U.S. Prime members who put through frequent, small purchases, if not more. Tiny reductions in duplicate checkouts or excess vans on the road could add up to substantial savings and faster routing throughout the network.

Pro tips for using Add to Delivery effectively and fast

Act fast — the add-on window closes when your first order enters final processing. Cut-offs are typically shortest for same-day and next-day shipments.

Verify eligibility: items sold by Amazon or fulfilled by Amazon are most likely to be eligible. If you don’t see the button below the details of an item, it’s not eligible for that shipment.

Mind address and payment: the feature applies your most recent eligible order’s destination and card. To change either entails placing a second order.

Think consolidation: if you frequently add last-minute essentials, consider pairing Add to Delivery with Amazon Day so more of what you need arrives in one weekly drop.

What it means for sellers and operations

For Amazon sellers, responding to add-ons can grow basket size without an additional acquisition cost for the units. Operationally, Amazon can also fill vans with more stuff at each stop, which could increase van utilization and help get the packages delivered on time. The flip side: More efficient cutoff management will be needed so that pack centers can accommodate them without impacting departure times.

Bottom line: Add to Delivery eliminates a small but persistent online shopping headache. By reducing forgetfulness to a single tap instead of a second order, Amazon tightens the loop between discovery and delivery — and makes good on its long-stated pledge to ship smarter, not just faster.