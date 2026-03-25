Amazon Acquires Startup Making Kid-Size Humanoids

Amazon has acquired Fauna Robotics, a two-year-old company founded by former Meta and Google engineers that develops kid-size humanoid robots. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the team, including both founders, will join Amazon in New York City. The move, first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Amazon, underscores the company’s widening push into human-interactive robotics beyond warehouses and smart speakers.

Amazon said it sees Fauna’s work as complementary to its long-standing investments in robotics and consumer devices, hinting that combining Fauna’s small-scale humanoid platform with Amazon’s software and safety frameworks could open new customer experiences. The company did not detail product plans or timelines.

Who Fauna Is and What It Built and Shipped So Far

Fauna began shipping its first hardware, a 59-pound bipedal robot called Sprout, earlier this year to select research and development partners. The system is deliberately “kid-size,” a design choice that signals a focus on approachability, lower inertia for safer interaction, and easier deployment in home- or school-like environments.

While the company has kept specifications close, early deployments to R&D groups suggest Sprout is a platform for studying locomotion, manipulation, and human-robot interaction without the cost and risk profile of larger humanoids. That profile aligns with Amazon’s interest in robots that can coexist with people in dynamic spaces.

Why Amazon Wants Small Humanoids for Future Devices

Amazon has spent a decade building robotic systems that work alongside employees and customers. In fulfillment centers, the company introduced mobile drive units after buying Kiva Systems in 2012 and has since added platforms like Proteus for autonomous movement and Sparrow for item handling. In 2023, Amazon began piloting Digit, the bipedal robot from Agility Robotics, to explore how legs can help in logistics tasks.

On the consumer side, the company’s ambitions have been more tentative. Astro, a home robot introduced in 2021, remains limited in availability, and the terminated iRobot acquisition signaled regulatory headwinds for buying into home autonomy. A smaller, research-friendly humanoid could let Amazon iterate on in-home capabilities—navigation, manipulation, and social presence—without immediately racing a mass-market product to shelves.

The form factor also dovetails with Amazon’s work on voice and ambient intelligence. A compact humanoid that blends on-device perception with cloud-scale models—building on Alexa, generative AI tools, and safety guardrails—could test scenarios from guided assistance to simple household tasks in controlled pilots.

Strategic Fit With Amazon Robotics and Devices

Amazon operates one of the world’s largest fleets of robots, with more than 750,000 robotic systems helping move goods through its network, according to company disclosures. Integrating Fauna’s team gives Amazon a small, agile unit focused on bipedal locomotion and human-centric design—capabilities that complement, rather than replace, the company’s conveyor, arm, and mobile base systems.

The acquisition also provides Amazon with an internal development platform for data collection and rapid prototyping in environments that matter most to its business: busy warehouses and customer homes. Expect the early impact to be research-heavy—tooling, simulation, perception models, and safety validation—before any visible consumer product emerges.

Competition and the Road Ahead for Humanoid Robots

Interest in humanoids has surged across the industry. Tesla is iterating on Optimus with in-house factory demos; Figure signed a manufacturing agreement with BMW; Apptronik’s Apollo targets enterprise tasks; and Sanctuary AI continues multi-domain prototypes. Google’s DeepMind unit and other academic labs have expanded work on policy learning for physical agents, accelerating progress in manipulation and navigation.

Still, humanoids face stubborn realities: reliability in cluttered homes, fall safety, battery life, repairability, and cost curves that must drop far before mainstream adoption. Trust and privacy will be equally pivotal. Consumer advocacy groups have already scrutinized home robots and smart displays; any camera-equipped, mobile system from Amazon will be judged on transparent data practices, local processing, and opt-in controls.

Analysts expect near-term wins to cluster in supervised settings—labs, education, light logistics—where tasks are constrained and ROI is measurable. For Amazon, the prize is twofold: making warehouse workflows more flexible and exploring whether a general-purpose helper can eventually move beyond fixed routines to useful, safe assistance in the home.

What to Watch Next as Amazon Integrates Fauna

Keep an eye on hiring around New York, where Fauna’s founders are landing, and any new research collaborations announced by Amazon Robotics. Signals to watch include published benchmarks on locomotion and manipulation, expanded pilot programs with universities and developers, and early demonstrations that connect humanoid behaviors to Alexa or Amazon’s generative AI stack.

Amazon hasn’t promised a product, and it doesn’t need to—yet. Folding Fauna into its robotics portfolio gives the company a sandbox to test what a small, human-scale robot can really do, and how quickly those capabilities can translate into services customers will actually trust and use.