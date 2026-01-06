Amazon 55-Inch 4-Series Fire TV Is $100 Off

Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV just received a rare $100 discount via an on-page coupon that lowered its price from the $459.99 list to $359.99.

That’s a 22 percent discount, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this refreshed model, slightly besting large holiday promotions.

The deal itself is simple: Just clip the SAVE100 coupon on the product page, and you’ll see your savings at checkout. For those who held off for Black Friday, this is your moment—c’est le moment—if you want to make an easy upgrade before the height of sports and awards-season streaming starts.

Why This 55-Inch Deal Is So Good Right Now

It’s simple but effective: They came to their senses.

The 2025 4-Series rework has been all about cutting fat and getting back to basics. You also get 4K UHD resolution, support for HDR10 and HLG content, a new quad-core processor that shaves seconds off app launches and navigation, and an ultra-slim bezel to push the picture to the forefront. Amazon also included its Omnisense tech, which is an array of sensors on the back of the display that will wake it up as you walk into a room and show art or resume what you were doing, turning the whole set into a glanceable home display.

It wants to be a Fire TV, emphasis on fire and also convenience. Search, controls, and smart home management are all handled by the Alexa Voice Remote, and the Fire TV interface does a fine job of pulling together apps, live TV options, and recommendations—with just a few minutes of setup. Free ad-supported services take the spotlight so cord-cutters can round out their channel lineup without moving up to a higher-priced package.

For context, smart TV use is on the rise; according to Parks Associates, more than 60% of U.S. broadband homes have a smart TV. That is to say, ecosystems matter, and Fire TV is among the most popular platforms with large app libraries and fast enough feature updates that extend the life of budget-friendly hardware.

Picture and Performance Expectations for This 55-Inch Model

This is a value-oriented panel designed for the daily grind of streaming sports and movies in 4K, with an LCD-driven look that’s, contrast-wise, fairly stark and does a good job in rooms from dim to moderately lit; HDR has pop but doesn’t get as substantial when it comes to the specular highlights you’d find on pricier QLED or OLED sets. The 60Hz refresh rate is what you expect in this segment; motion handling should be perfectly fine for casual sports watchers, but won’t satisfy gamers seeking that sweet, sweet 120Hz smoothness or serious variable refresh capabilities.

Independent tests of past 4-Series models, looked at by outlets like RTINGS and Consumer Reports, have found low input lag in Game Mode and decent enough out-of-the-box usability. While the specific 2025 measurements will differ, the experience should resemble this: fast enough for most casual players, with advantages in ease of use and over-the-internet gaming rather than bleeding-edge game specs.

How It Compares at This Price Against Key Rivals

At $359.99, the 4-Series is cheaper than or a match for competing entry models from TCL’s S4, Hisense’s A6, and Samsung’s CU7000 when those sets aren’t under heavy promotion.

Supports HDR10 and HLG, but not Dolby Vision, which many TCL and Hisense alternatives include.

Fire TV software integration and Alexa support are stronger positives here than on many competing budget sets.

If you want fuller HDR brightness, local dimming, or quantum dots, step up to midrange models like Amazon’s Omni QLED, TCL’s Q6/Q7, and Hisense’s U6/U7 series. Those lines regularly deliver brighter highlights and broader color, but they also typically cost a fair bit more when not discounted.

Who Should Buy and Who Should Skip This Fire TV

Get this if you’re looking for a solid 55-inch 4K screen, a refined smart TV interface, robust voice control, and a price that’s hard to argue with.

It’s a simple living room upgrade, an excellent secondary-room display, and an effortless option for streaming-first households that just want quick access to Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and live TV apps.

Skip it if you’re in pursuit of premium picture or gaming features. Movie enthusiasts who watch in bright rooms, or those who need HDR to absolutely pop more brightly, will be happier purchasing a QLED or OLED. Competitive gamers are going to want HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, 120Hz, and VRR—not available here on this TV.

How to Lock In the Price and Apply the Coupon

Be sure to check the on-page SAVE100 coupon, then apply it prior to checkout—you’ll get the full discount there. As with most limited-time TV deals, availability can change fast and stock often gets tight when a price drops to new lows, so it’s worth jumping on the coupon while you see it.

Bottom line: At $359.99, Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV has one of the best price-to-performance ratios in its class, providing 4K streaming, a well-rounded and intuitive Fire TV experience, and a modern design for less than many 50-inch sets cost last year.