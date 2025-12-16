Alternatives Bring Chrome Extensions to Android

If you spend your days in Chrome extensions on desktop, the return to Android can feel like time travel. The official Chrome app on Android still doesn’t support the Chrome Web Store; however, there are three workarounds that allow you to install and use most of your favorite Google Chrome extensions on your smartphone.

The quick answer, of course, is that you can’t install extensions in Chrome for Android, but some Chromium-based browsers let you add them directly from the Chrome Web Store. Continue reading below for how to make it work, where the break occurs, and how to get everything set up safely.

Can You Get Chrome Extensions on an Android Device

Not in Google’s own browser. Chrome for Android does not support extensions or the Web Store. Google has also experimented with extension-based plumbing for a desktop-style Android build in dev channels, but it’s still not obvious when that will go public, nor whether phones are going to get any advance notice.

A workaround is provided by a web browser that builds on Chromium and supports extensions. That includes Yandex and Quetta, which can download add-ons directly from the Chrome Web Store. The experimental versions of Microsoft Edge also permit sideloading to a certain extent. This is important for several reasons: Chrome commands over 60% of global browser market share, according to StatCounter, and the extension ecosystem is one of the primary places most users tweak privacy, productivity, and accessibility settings.

Install Extensions With Yandex on Android

Yandex (aka, Яндекс) integrates with the Chrome Web Store and is among the best picks when it comes to mobile extensions. It comes with a small catalog, but you’re not confined to those.

Open Yandex and press the three-line menu button on the home screen, then tap the Settings gear. Choose Extensions Catalog to look for a featured one, or navigate directly to the Chrome Web Store from within Yandex if you know what you’re looking for. On the extension page, tap Add to Chrome, then tap Add Extension. Visit the Extensions Catalog to enable or disable the extension, manage permissions, or remove it from the browser. Software installed directly from the Web Store usually appears in a section named From other sources.

Install Extensions With Quetta on Android

Quetta is another Chromium-based browser that still plays nice with the Web Store and raises an extensions hub right up front, for easy setup.

Open Quetta, tap the three-dot menu, and open the Extensions section. Search for the extension by name using the search bar and tap Install, then OK to confirm. If the Install button is not appearing on a Web Store page, request the desktop site from the three-dot menu, then tap Add to Chrome.

Using Microsoft Edge and Other Android Alternatives

Microsoft Edge on Android does have an extensions experience, but it’s limited to its own store. There’s a way to do it in some Canary and developer builds by sideloading extensions through an ID or CRX file, but it’s fiddly to set up and doesn’t always work. If you’re satisfied by the most popular privacy or reading tools, give Firefox for Android a try as well; it has a collection of curated add-ons with mobile-friendly standbys like Dark Reader and uBlock Origin that have been vetted through Mozilla’s review process.

Which Mobile Features Work and Which Don’t

Lots of background-style extensions, content blockers, password managers, and readability tools work great because they are using webRequest or just scripting or content scripts that port to mobile. UI elements that are desktop-centric—toolbar buttons, context menus, multi-window pop-ups—will often look odd or fail to render at all. There are hiccups here and there: the odd layout problem, missing icons, or a feature tucked away behind a desktop site switch.

Performance can also vary. Extensions are heavy on RAM, CPU, and network cycles; on a phone, that translates to battery drain and potential stuttering on intensive pages. Manifest V3—Google’s more restrictive extension platform—moves some of these blockers into declarative rules, which could increase efficiency, but could be used to restrict advanced filtering. If you break a page, just deactivate the plug-in temporarily and reload.

Security and Privacy Considerations for Mobile Extensions

Extensions are powerful. Organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other privacy advocates remind users that add-ons are able to view and manipulate site data. Stick with highly rated add-ons that have clear privacy policies, inspect permissions requests, and don’t sideload CRX files from unknown sources.

NOTE: Please be aware of which browser you select. The Chrome Web Store performs automated and manual testing; third-party mobile browsers bring the extension engine and update it with sandboxing. Make sure your browser and extensions are up to date, and delete what you’re no longer using. If you’re doing banking or other potentially sensitive activities, turn off extensions or run in a clean profile.

Quick Troubleshooting Tips for Android Extensions

If you don’t see the Add to Chrome button, open the menu in your phone’s browser and request the desktop site for the page, then reload. When an extension is refusing to run, make sure that it’s enabled in the browser’s extensions manager and has any necessary permissions granted before restarting the browser. Some of the extensions read the mobile user agent by design; in such cases, you need to find an alternative for mobile.

The bottom line: You can’t really get extensions in Chrome on Android, but you do have a couple of options. With Yandex or Quetta, you can drag over a piece of your desktop setup to make it your phone’s own—though be choosy, be rigorous about permission audits, and keep expectations in line with what a tiny touchscreen can (or, at times, can’t) substitute.