Alleged iPhone Fold Design Surfaces in New Leak

A fresh round of images purporting to show Apple’s first foldable iPhone has surfaced, offering the clearest look yet at a device widely referred to as iPhone Fold. The visuals, shared by longtime Apple watcher Sonny Dickson, appear to be snapped from 3D CAD files and outline a book-style foldable with a wider aspect ratio, dual rear cameras, and pinhole selfie cameras on both the cover and the internal display.

What the new images show about Apple’s foldable design

At a glance, the renders depict hardware that leans more Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open than Galaxy Z Fold: a compact, broad cover screen rather than a tall, narrow candy-bar panel. According to leakers including Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, the external display measures around 5.5 inches, while the unfolded interior stretches to roughly 7.8 inches—squarely in small-tablet territory and designed to reduce letterboxing with video and productivity apps.

The back appears to borrow Apple’s current camera “plateau” styling from recent thin-and-light iPhone leaks, but with a simplified two-lens array. If accurate, that suggests Apple may be prioritizing a thin chassis and larger sensors over a triple-lens stack at launch. Prosser and others have also pointed to a total of four cameras: two on the rear plus separate pinhole selfie cameras for the cover and inner display—an approach that could sidestep the compromises of under-display technology while keeping bezels tight.

Dimensions circulating among leakers point to a device roughly 9mm thick when closed and about 4.5mm when open, which would place it among the slimmer large-format foldables. That kind of profile typically requires a waterdrop-style hinge to soften the crease and protect the ultra-thin glass. While the renders don’t reveal the hinge mechanics outright, the proportions and panel curvature lines are consistent with that playbook.

How it stacks up to foldable rivals in size and design

If these dimensions and screen sizes hold, Apple’s layout would land near the OnePlus Open (about 6.31-inch cover and 7.82-inch inner) and Google’s Pixel Fold (approximately 5.8-inch cover and 7.6-inch inner), both of which favor broader outer displays for more natural typing and video framing. By contrast, Samsung’s Z Fold line has historically used a narrower cover screen, which aids one-handed use but can feel cramped in full-keyboard tasks.

Durability is the X-factor. Competing devices tout aggressive targets—Samsung rates its hinge to 200,000 folds, and OnePlus has claimed lab results up to 1,000,000. Apple tends to ship only when it can clear stringent reliability thresholds, which is one reason analysts have pegged its foldable timeline as more conservative. Expect extended lab testing for drop, dust ingress, and crease visibility to drive final material and hinge choices.

Release timing and credibility of the latest leaked renders

Reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and TF International’s Ming-Chi Kuo have repeatedly indicated that Apple is actively developing foldable iPhone prototypes, with a potential window around the second half of the product cycle many observers are watching. The latest render leak aligns closely with an earlier Front Page Tech report, strengthening the case that these images reflect a current hardware direction rather than a speculative concept.

It’s worth noting that none of the specifications are confirmed by Apple, and industrial designs can change late in development. The leak provenance has its own twist: Prosser, whose details appear to match this new imagery, is involved in separate legal friction with Apple over different disclosures—an unusual backdrop that, paradoxically, can validate that some pipelines are indeed close to the source.

Why Apple’s fold could shift the market and developer focus

Foldables remain a fast-growing premium niche. Counterpoint Research estimates shipments topped 15M units in 2023 with growth above 30% year over year, and IDC has forecast an acceleration as hardware improves and prices normalize. An Apple entry would likely expand the addressable market, drawing in iOS loyalists and forcing developers to optimize for a dual-mode canvas that behaves more like an iPad when open and an iPhone when closed.

A wider outer display—if that’s the path Apple takes—could pay dividends for everyday ergonomics, while a restrained camera count might keep weight and thickness in check for all-day carry. Expect Apple to lean on continuity features like seamless app state switching between screens, continuity across Apple Watch and Mac, and aggressive power management to offset the demands of a large inner panel.

For now, treat the iPhone Fold moniker and its specs as provisional. But with multiple, independent leaks converging on the same silhouette—broad cover screen, two rear cameras, dual selfie pinholes, and a notably thin open profile—the outline of Apple’s first foldable is coming into focus. The remaining questions are classic Apple ones: materials, software polish, and where the company decides the trade-offs should live.