All Google Pixel 10 Models Are Still On Sale Today

Every phone in the Google Pixel 10 clan is still on discount, a rare feat for an entire whole-hog premium lineup after the initial onslaught of discounts has seen its last sigh. This isn’t that, but we thought you might like to know if you’ve been biding your time for a price drop on any of Google’s newest releases — because these deductions apply across the base model, Pro, Pro XL, and foldable versions of every form factor in the range.

Major retailer listings indicate $200 to $300 off across models, and the deals also cover numerous colorways when sold directly by the retailer. Inventory turns quickly, but the depth of the markdowns suggests an organized push to maintain momentum behind Google’s newest Tensor-powered phones.

The Entire Pixel 10 Range Is Still Marked Down and Available

The new entry Pixel 10 slides to $599 after a $200 price cut, in what seems like midrange pricing for flagship-grade hardware.

The Pixel 10 Pro now falls to $749 after $250 off.

The big-screen Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at $899 with a $300 cut.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s book-style foldable, is still $1,499 following a $300 markdown.

These are new devices with full warranties, not refurbished inventory. Some things to note are that availability can depend on the color option and storage capacity, but the cuts have usually come into force when units are shipped and sold by the retailer rather than a third-party seller.

How The Deals Stack Up Across The Lineup

Pixel 10, at $599, is the value outlier. You get the same Google Tensor G5 chip that you would on the pricier models, 12GB of RAM, and a versatile triple camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor. Its 6.3-inch OLED has Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and the 4,970mAh battery is designed for all-day life as well.

Pixel 10 Pro: For $749, the Pixel 10’s bigger sibling is aimed at those who want greater headroom without growing too much larger. It retains the 6.3-inch size but with a bump to 16GB of RAM and a sharper LTPO OLED at 2,856 x 1,280 pixels with adaptive refresh. The camera array is also stepped up, meaning better telephoto reach and low-light performance. The battery is a little smaller this time at 4,870mAh, but real-world stamina has been a whole day in testing so far thanks to Google’s power management.

What sets it apart: The Pixel 10 Pro XL is the performance and screen king of the slab phones, at $899. The 6.8-inch LTPO OLED hits 2,992 x 1,344 with the same silky smooth (if slightly error-prone) 120Hz refresh rate. You still get Tensor G5 and 16GB of RAM, and a battery with the fast charging you can only find in this family (5,200mAh) — up to 45W wired and 25W wireless.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold, at a starting price of $1,499, is designed for multitaskers and creators. The 6.4-inch outer display unfolds to reveal an inner 8.0-inch panel at 2,152 x 2,076 and runs at a very smooth 120Hz — tablet-like space combined with phone portability right there. It matches the Pro XL when it comes to core specs, throws in an IP68 rating that’s rare among foldables, and cobbles the whole look together with luxurious materials such as an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The 5,015mAh battery is a competitive size for a foldable phone, which is typically where you have to make some power trade-offs.

Which Pixel 10 Model Is Right for You and Your Needs?

If you seek flagship speed and photography, choose the Pixel 10 at the most reachable price. Google has paid particular attention to students and average Joes who appreciate a reliable camera sensor, felicitous software, and the feel of an average-sized phone.

For enthusiasts who want this display tech and a stronger zoom and more memory without going bigger, the Pixel 10 Pro is your sweet spot. It comes with seven years of Android updates and security patches, in line with Google’s long-term support commitment.

If you live on your phone — gaming, long reads, photo editing, or split-screen productivity — pick the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Its bigger battery and faster charging render it the endurance champion in this series.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold excels at multitasking or creating on the go. The 8.0-inch inner display is perfect for side-by-side apps, sketching, or peeking at your timeline. And with an IP68 rating (the highest for dust and water resistance) and a refined hinge, it’s built to handle actual wear-and-tear that has tripped up previous foldables.

Market Context: Pricing, Longevity, and Foldable Trends

Industry trackers such as Counterpoint Research say that shipments of foldables have soared into the tens of millions globally, suggesting growing consumer confidence in their durability. At the same time buyers are holding onto devices for a longer period of time, meaning there’s an added benefit from software longevity and battery health, according to IDC.

Cue the background for why the appeal is there. And with seven years of updates to lower the total cost of ownership, these discounts move the Pixels into price bands where rivals may skimp on storage speed, camera hardware, or support windows. For plenty of buyers, especially those banking on on-device AI features being used for photography, transcription, and calling, this is a window to get upper-echelon capability for less.

Bottom Line: Great Prices If The Pixel 10 Fits Your Needs

All four phones remaining on sale at once is a cool offer. If one of these fits your needs — the balanced Pixel 10, the polished Pro, the big-battery Pro XL, or the flexible Pro Fold — these prices are some of the most aggressive we see outside of major retail events. Take advantage while the sales last, but make your decision based largely on which size you prefer and whether you prioritize using it as a camera, or how much screen real estate your daily habits actually demand.