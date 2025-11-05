All Fire TV Stick models are deeply discounted

Amazon just unleashed a thumping set of savings across its Fire TV Stick lineup, leading to entry pricing of $19.99, and even the top‑of‑the‑line 4K Max down below the cost of a dinner for two for the average office staffer. The deal also covers the HD as well as the 4K Select, 4K Plus, and 4K Max models; it is one of the few times you’ll see every tier meaningfully less expensive at once.

For cord‑cutters or anyone upgrading a secondary screen, these deals arrive at least $50 under the regular street pricing from competitors. With video streaming usage continuing to rise and pay‑per‑view becoming more common, a cheap, fast streaming stick could potentially be a better investment than another premium subscription.

What’s on sale and current Fire TV Stick prices

The discounts are simple and will be automatically reflected at checkout. The following deals were available online as of Thursday morning.

That puts full 4K streaming as cheap as $24.99, while the highest‑end model with Wi‑Fi 6E and expanded storage dips just under the psychological $40 landmark. In the real world, these are the types of prices you normally get during major shopping events, this time without all of the one‑day madness.

Which Fire TV Stick should you buy right now

At $19.99, the Fire TV Stick HD is a no‑brainer for bedrooms and older 1080p sets. It streams in up to Full HD at 60fps and, most importantly, it handles the big apps just fine. It has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and Wi‑Fi 5, enough for casual use. It is compatible with Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service but won’t support Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming.

Fire TV Stick 4K: The entry point for 4K is a $24.99 spend if you have a 4K display. Performance and features are very close to the HD stick, but you get 4K resolution output and access to Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming — a wider world of capabilities for gamers.

For most folks, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus ($29.99) is the sweet spot. The upgrade from there would be to something like LG’s webOS running on the CX series winning model, in which you get Dolby Vision for richer HDR, Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio (with compatible setups), and Wi‑Fi 6 for better high‑bitrate streaming reliability on modern routers. For smart home enthusiasts, picture‑in‑picture for cameras and live feeds is a convenient bonus.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 is the full‑fat selection. It includes a faster processor, twice as much internal storage at 16GB for more apps and games, and improved connectivity with Wi‑Fi 6E if you happen to have a router that supports the relatively new 6GHz standard. That also includes the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced for control of TV, soundbar, and receiver, including Fire TV’s Ambient Experience for glanceable info and artwork when not in use.

How these Fire TV Stick sale prices compare today

At these sales prices, Amazon beats much of the field. Chromecast with Google TV 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K both carry $50 MSRP prices, but usually fall to around $39.99 during big promotions. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus at $29.99 today is a tier lower on price without sacrificing the premium HDR and audio formats that count these days if you have a new enough panel for it to matter.

At $39.99, the 4K Max in particular is an aggressive price, given that it includes both 16GB of storage and Wi‑Fi 6E — two specs that are still relatively rare in sticks at this price level. And if you’ve ever run into the wall of storage filling up after a few streaming apps and games, that extra headroom alone is worth the tiny premium.

Why it’s a good time to upgrade your streaming setup

Connected TV usage keeps widening. Research companies, including Leichtman Research Group, suggest that nearly 9 out of 10 U.S. households have at least one connected TV device now, and streaming minutes keep stacking up from there according to Nielsen’s The Gauge. It begs the question: why not upgrade the device you use every night, along with the subscription you watch this month?

If you’ve got a 1080p set in your spare room, the $19.99 HD Stick gives it new life. If you’ve got a 4K HDR TV in the living room, upgrading to the 4K Plus or (even better) 4K Max makes sure you actually see Dolby Vision titles at their best and stream high‑bitrate content without stopping to buffer — assuming your home network is up to the task.

The purchase: how to make it count with smart picks

Pair the stick with your network. Wi‑Fi 6 on the 4K Plus and Wi‑Fi 6E on the 4K Max can help cut congestion on busy home networks, but you’ll only see a benefit if your router is compatible.

Think about storage if you want to install a lot of apps or play games in the cloud. The 4K Max’s 16GB helps you avoid micromanaging your app space like you would on an 8GB model.

Double‑check your TV’s HDR support. If your set has Dolby Vision, the 4K Plus and the 4K Max will unlock more dynamic range in supported content. If your TV is HDR10‑exclusive, the 4K Select could be plenty for you.

These are temporary markdowns with the savings automatically applied, so there’s no coupon to clip. With cuts on most models, it’s a great time to upgrade the main room or add streaming to an additional screen without spending too much.