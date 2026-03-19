All Amazon Echo Show Models Discounted Now

Amazon just rolled out a rare across-the-board sale on its Echo Show smart displays, with every model in the lineup marked down at once. Entry pricing now starts at $69.99 for the smallest screen and tops out at $349.99 for the largest, making this an unusually good moment to add a display to your Alexa setup or upgrade a room that still relies on voice-only speakers.

Every Amazon Echo Show model is on sale right now

The Echo Show 5 drops to $69.99 ($20 off, about 22% off). It’s the compact 5.5-inch model designed for nightstands and tight desks, with quick-glance weather, alarms, and home monitoring that lets you peek in through its camera from the Alexa app.

The Echo Show 8 falls to $139.99 ($40 off, about 22% off), offering a more comfortable canvas for video calls, recipes, and streaming. Amazon’s mid-size screen has beefier speakers and a sharper camera for clearer calls and auto-framing that keeps you centered as you move.

The Echo Show 11 is priced at $169.99 ($50 off, roughly 23% off). With its larger display, it’s built for the kitchen counter or family room, where you want both richer sound and more screen real estate for timers, multi-camera views, and TV shows.

The Echo Show 15 lands at $254.99 ($45 off, 15% off). This 15.6-inch model is designed to mount on a wall or sit on a stand, turning into a household hub with sticky notes, shared calendars, picture frames, and a full Fire TV interface for streaming apps.

The Echo Show 21 rounds things out at $349.99 ($50 off, about 13% off). With a room-dominating screen, it behaves more like a slim smart television while keeping the hands-free Alexa experience for smart home control, glanceable info, and drop-in video calls. Discounts apply to all available colorways, and these offers are sold directly by Amazon.

What You Get at Each Echo Show Size and Screen Option

The smallest screen shines for bedside use: dimmable clock faces, whisper-quiet alarms, quick routines to set lights or white noise, and a camera with a physical privacy shutter. It’s also handy on a work desk for calendar tiles and “picture-in-picture” camera feeds while you focus on a laptop.

Step up to the midrange screens and you get a material jump in sound and video-call quality. Larger drivers deliver fuller music playback for a kitchen or open-plan living space, and the upgraded camera with auto-framing improves calls markedly. These displays handle Prime Video natively and access other services via the built-in browser, so they can double as casual TVs while you cook.

On the big boards, the experience changes from countertop companion to household command center. The Echo Show 15 and 21 are built for wall mounting or prominent stands. With Fire TV built in, they integrate your streaming apps, profiles, and universal search while keeping widgets for family notes, shopping lists, and smart home scenes a tap away. Dual woofers and tweeters push more room-filling audio than the smaller units.

Expert Buying Insights to Choose the Right Echo Show

Think in terms of the job, not just the deal price. For a nightstand or dorm, the Echo Show 5 at $69.99 is the sweet spot—low cost, tiny footprint, and instant utility. In most homes, the Echo Show 8 or 11 will feel like the “just right” size: their displays are big enough for follow-along recipes and multi-timer cooking, and their speakers can handle casual music without an external setup.

If your goal is a family dashboard or a screen that replaces a small TV, the Echo Show 15 or 21 makes more sense. They centralize calendars, ring doorbell feeds, and streaming in one place you can see across the room. A quick way to sanity-check value is to consider cost per inch: despite the headline price, the Echo Show 11 and 15 deliver strong screen-for-dollar ratios in this sale while adding better audio.

Why This Echo Show Sale Matters for Smart Home Setups

Smart displays are increasingly the nerve center of connected homes. Research firms like Parks Associates have reported rapid growth in multi-device households, with owners adding displays after starting with voice-only speakers. Amazon has publicly cited hundreds of millions of Alexa-enabled devices in use, and displays consistently rank among the most-used endpoints because they add visual context, tap access, and camera-backed features like home monitoring.

In practice, that means quick-glance widgets that replace phone unlocking, reliable video intercom between rooms, and better control of cameras, thermostats, and lights—especially as more gear supports Matter. The larger Echo Show units can even serve as always-on dashboards, so you can spot a doorbell ring, see a backyard feed, or check transit times without pulling out your phone.

Before You Buy an Echo Show: Privacy, Hubs, and App Support

All Echo Show models include microphones you can mute and cameras with physical shutters for privacy. Streaming app availability is strongest for Amazon’s own services, with others accessible through the built-in browser. Some larger models integrate a smart home hub for direct control of Zigbee and Matter devices; if you want to minimize separate bridges, confirm that capability on the size you choose.

It’s uncommon to see every screen in the lineup on sale at the same time, and several of these prices match or approach prior lows. If an Echo Show is on your list—whether for a bedroom, kitchen, or a wall-mounted family hub—this is the kind of across-the-board discount window that tends not to last long.