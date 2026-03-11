Alan Reaches €5B Valuation After New Funding

French health insurer Alan has secured a fresh valuation of €5 billion, an uptick from €4.5 billion in 2024, underscoring investor confidence in its mix of regulated insurance, software-led care navigation, and rapid revenue growth. The milestone lands as many European growth companies grapple with tighter capital markets, making Alan’s upward step notable across the insurtech landscape.

Fresh Capital and New Backers to Accelerate Alan’s Growth

The new mark follows a €100 million round led by existing backer Index Ventures, joined by Greenoaks, Kaaf, and SH. High-profile angels including Shopify founder Tobi Lütke and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann also participated, alongside Belgian bank-insurer Belfius, a strategic partner from the company’s prior raise. The funding gives Alan additional firepower to scale across Europe and North America while deepening its technology stack.

Management says the capital will accelerate investment in product, data, and AI. CEO and co-founder Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve has close ties to the AI ecosystem as a co-founding advisor and board member at Mistral AI, positioning Alan to move quickly on use cases such as claims triage, fraud detection, and member routing—areas where European supervisors including EIOPA have encouraged careful governance and transparency.

Momentum in Core Markets and Public-Sector Contracts

Since launching in 2016, Alan has grown to 740 employees and now insures or supports one million members, spanning employees, freelancers, and retirees. Its app lets users manage reimbursements, message care teams, book telehealth appointments, and track preventive habits—capabilities designed to reduce friction across a traditionally paperwork-heavy experience.

The company recently won a large public-sector tender to provide health coverage to up to 135,000 civil servants and their families, adding to a roster of private-sector customers in France and abroad. Alan reports operational profitability in France, its largest market, where it was the first new independent insurer to receive a license since the 1980s—a regulatory milestone that differentiates it from MGAs that rely on third-party underwriters.

Geographically, Alan has expanded into Belgium and Spain, where it counts enterprises such as HP and Volkswagen among clients. It has also entered Canada, obtaining licenses in all provinces and beginning commercial operations—no small feat given the patchwork of provincial regulation and benefits administration.

The Numbers Behind the Valuation and Revenue Growth

Alan says annual recurring revenue reached €785 million in 2025, up 53% versus year-end 2024. The company is approaching operating break-even globally, after reporting net losses of $61 million in 2023 and $56 million in 2024, and it notes that losses as a share of revenue have been cut in half over the past 12 months. Rather than racing to full profitability, Alan is prioritizing expansion and product maturity, targeting $1.16 billion in ARR in 2026.

For investors, the trajectory addresses two key questions in growth-stage insurance: Can a digital insurer scale distribution efficiently, and can it do so under stringent capital rules? Alan’s ability to win large employer and public-sector mandates, while operating under Solvency II as a licensed risk carrier, helps explain why existing and new backers were willing to underwrite further growth.

Why This Matters for Insurtech and Digital Health

Europe’s insurtech sector has seen a reset in valuations and pace of funding, as higher interest rates and tighter unit-economics scrutiny favored firms with durable margins and regulated moats. Alan’s step-up therefore stands out. By owning the insurance license, the company captures underwriting economics and retains direct control of customer experience—advantages that can compound as data flywheels improve pricing and care navigation.

Broader market dynamics also play to this strategy. France Assureurs notes that employer-sponsored complementary health coverage remains a dominant channel for benefits distribution, providing scale and predictable premium flows. At the same time, OECD reporting points to persistent healthcare inflation and rising demand for digital access to care, creating pressure for payers to pair cost control with better member engagement.

Strategic partnerships will be pivotal. In Belgium, ties with a bank-insurer like Belfius can streamline distribution and regulatory execution. In Canada, success will hinge on navigating provincial variability while maintaining medical cost ratios as networks and benefits designs localize—an area where product speed and claims automation can make a measurable difference.

What to Watch Next as Alan Scales AI and Markets

Key markers over the next 12 months include the ramp of the civil-service contract, ARR progression toward the 2026 target, and evidence that international markets contribute positively without diluting margins in France. Product-wise, expect deeper AI use in service operations and claims, aligned with governance guidance from European supervisors.

Competition from incumbent carriers and newer digital players will intensify, but Alan’s latest valuation suggests that investors believe its playbook—licensed underwriting, enterprise distribution, and software-led member experience—can scale. If the company maintains discipline on loss ratios and operating costs while converting marquee contracts, the €5 billion mark could be a waypoint rather than a destination.