AirPods 4 With ANC Still Just $99 in Ongoing Deal

The AirPods deal that many assumed would go away but didn’t. Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation remain steady at $99.99, marked down from a list price of $179 and maintaining a steep discount far longer than typical flash sales.

Importantly, this is the ANC-equipped iteration of AirPods 4 — not the base model without active noise cancellation. That matters because it takes Apple’s new open-fit buds and adds in actual noise cancelling as well as a more capable ambient mode — two things you almost never see for less than $100 from an official Apple product.

What Makes This Deal Stand Out Among Recent Offers

At about $80 off, you’re getting close to a 44 percent discount on Apple’s latest mainstream earbuds. Promos on new Apple audio gear usually start with a price of between $129 and $149. It’s unusual for the ANC model to drop close to $100 per set and, if it doesn’t pop back any time soon, this could count as a genuine outlier when it comes to Apple deals.

Context is helpful here: Apple remains the market leader in true wireless shipments — each quarter, analysts from Counterpoint Research have ranked the company at or near the top by unit share. That’s one reason why everyday discounts remain relatively mild. When you see a deep cut, featuring a current-gen model, it’s usually pretty active.

What You Get With the ANC Model of AirPods 4

AirPods 4 bring on a new redesign with a USB-C charging case, updated drivers and a choice of Active Noise Cancellation. Unlike in-ear buds with silicone tips, these maintain Apple’s open, tipless fit that many people find more comfortable for extended use.

ANC on an open-fit earbud is a tricky feat of engineering, but initial tests by Trusted Reviews are promising (early reviews from established audio reviewers like SoundGuys find ANC performance particularly impressive for the form factor). You also receive a more powerful ambient mode for listening in on the world around you, as well as all the usual nice ecosystem touches: hands-free Siri, automatic switching between your iPhone and iPad or Mac, and Find My support to track down a lost case.

Audio quality has also improved from the last generation with cleaner mids and a tighter low end at moderate volumes. Compatible content with Spatial Audio makes for more immersive push for movies and select Apple Music tracks, while the USB-C case means easier charging next to your newer iPhones and Macs.

How the Price Compares to Recent Sales and Promos

This continuing price undercut is cheaper than a lot of the headline offers you’ll see during those big shopping events. It’s not every day you can get Apple’s ANC-equipped AirPods down into the range of $100, and even rarer still that this sticker price persists. If you’ve been sitting out previous major promo windows, this is as good as anything we’ve seen since launch.

One note: Prices can sometimes vary by a few cents and shipping options can differ between colors or sellers. If you’re shopping today, just make sure that the listing specifically says “with Active Noise Cancellation” so you don’t get it confused with the non-ANC version around a similar silhouette and lower MSRP.

Who Should Buy and Who Should Skip These Earbuds

These are a slam dunk for iPhone users petrified at dropping more money to climb up to the Pro tier but still want Apple-native ANC. They’re great for office work, podcasts and general commuting use where you want ease of wear and pairing and comfort.

If you require maximum isolation on airplanes or in loud conditions, in-ear buds with silicone tips — like Apple’s Pro line or competitors with deeper seals — will passively block more noise. Android users can connect them over Bluetooth but will miss out on ecosystem features like auto-switching and hands-free Siri.

Bottom Line: Why This AirPods 4 ANC Deal Is Strong

A consistent $99.99 price for the AirPods 4 with ANC is the rare, high-value window that doesn’t stick around. If you’ve been holding off for Apple’s new open-fit buds with true noise canceling at an affordable figure, this is the time to swoop — just make sure you opt for the ANC edition before you complete your order.