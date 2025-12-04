AirPods 4 With ANC Hits Record Low At $99

Apple’s AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation just hit a new all-time low of $99, after falling by a healthy $80 off the normal asking price of $179, and we never expected to see any current-gen Apple audio product under $100. The price is live at a major retailer, and interesting here is that it drops under the non-ANC AirPods 4, which have recently hovered around there. These are the kinds of flash prices you can bank on to vanish without warning if you’re anyone who spends any amount of time in the Apple ecosystem.

Why This AirPods 4 With ANC Deal Matters Right Now

Apple hardware rarely gets deeply discounted right out of the gate, and earbuds are no exception. Price-tracking firms have shown that major Apple drops tend to cluster around headline-snatching events, but this discount shaves more off sale pricing seen over the last 12 months. For $99, that’s about 45% off MSRP (and a more appealing value proposition than most competitive open-fit buds in the same price bracket).

It also comes at a time when Apple is still riding high with revenue share in the true wireless category globally — analysts like those from Counterpoint Research frequently report that the brand commands north of 30% — which means deals on existing models typically are short and highly shopped. If you’ve been holding out to update your aging AirPods, or upgrade from the non-ANC version to begin with, that’s the kind of floor it’s historically not going to stay on very long.

What You Get With AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation

AirPods 4 retain the familiar open-fit feel but with improvements like better sound tuning than previous non-Pro generations, a USB-C charging case, and both onboard Active Noise Cancellation and an effective ambient mode to let the world in when you want it. The case and buds lose little of Apple’s clean, compact design language and are still easy to pocket and swift to pair.

Where these earbuds truly shine is integration. You’re getting instant pairing over iCloud on iPhone, iPad, and Mac; auto-switching between devices when you swap; Siri voice control; and Find My to locate the case and buds. These ecosystem touches make everyday use — answering a call on a Mac, resuming a podcast on an iPhone — so smooth that few third-party buds can match it.

Best Use Cases and Limitations for Open-Fit AirPods 4 With ANC

Open-fit earbuds don’t physically seal, so ANC has less to work with than it does on in-ears that have silicone tips. Neutral third-party testing outfits like Rtings have shown that open-fit designs don’t silence low frequencies as well as closed-off designs. Translation: your AirPods will quiet a city hum or office muttering as smoothly as you could hope, but they won’t silence a jet engine the way top-flight in-ears do.

That trade-off is a win for anyone who doesn’t like using ear tips or wants something more comfortable over long sessions. There’s also a quick transparency mode for having conversations during commutes or runs, and always reliable mic performance during calls. If you’re spending hours on video meetings, the stable connection and reliable voice pickup are quietly valuable.

Android and Windows users can still pair and listen, but several hallmark features — effortless device hopping, Siri integration, some of the Find My experience — are Apple-centric. Cross-platform seekers of the maximum ANC per dollar could do better by sealed in-ear rivals.

How AirPods 4 With ANC Compares With Key Alternatives

Less isolated and with some of the premium software niceties in Apple’s flagship missing, the AirPods 4 with ANC are more affordable than AirPods Pro 2. But AirPods Pro 2 are usually double, give or take, even during sales. So the $99 tag makes a tempting starting price for open-fit shape lovers who don’t require a sealed-off bubble of pro-grade silence.

In the wider market around $100, in-ear options such as Sony’s WF-C700N or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE tend to offer more powerful passive isolation, and with it stronger ANC, for flights and subways. Yet for iPhone users in particular, that combo of Apple-native features, frictionless setup, and this aggressively low sticker price makes the AirPods 4 with ANC a no-brainer buy.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy AirPods 4 With ANC at $99

If you live in Apple’s ecosystem and are after the convenience of an open-fit earbud, this is your all-time lowest-risk price. You’re getting modern AirPods, with ANC and a USB-C case and the entirety of Apple’s platform conveniences — for less than most midrange competition. And since sub-$100 Apple deals tend to disappear quickly, waiting may just mean paying more down the road.

Bottom line: If you’re an iPhone owner in need of some everyday buds with credible noise reduction and seamless Apple integration, pick this up at $99. Travelers who need the most noise hush might want to consider in-ear alternatives — or save up for AirPods Pro 2 — but for daily listening, this is a sweet spot at a price we don’t often see.