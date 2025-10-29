Adobe Firefly now generates royalty-free, commercial music

Now Adobe has delivered creators a head-spinning new shortcut: Generate Soundtrack in Firefly, an AI feature that cranks out royalty-free, commercially safe music cues within seconds and cuts them to your edit. It’s developed on the Firefly Audio Model and launches into public beta with its sights set squarely on being the longtime pain reliever of finding legal, on-brand music fast.

What Adobe is launching with the Generate Soundtrack tool

Generate Soundtrack is a tool that generates fully licensed, studio-quality instrumental tracks to fit your project based on mood, genre, intensity, and duration. According to Adobe, the model generates music that’s safe for commercial use—fewer concerns about Content ID flags on YouTube or takedowns on Instagram.

That feature joins Firefly’s other expanding audio tools, like Generate Sound Effects, which already allows users to describe hits, risers, and atmospheres in plain-spoken language—even shaping timing or cadence with their voice. Taken together, they hint at a workflow in which creators can create original sound design and have a bespoke score without going down a stock-library rabbit hole.

How Generate Soundtrack works to create tailored cues

You describe what you want (“warm cinematic piano with subtle strings,” “30 seconds,” “gentle build”), and Firefly sends back several options. The system is able to take into account tempo and energy, then match musical phrasing to key edit moments so intros, drops, and transitions fall where you expect them. The result is music that sounds as if it were written for the cut, not snipped to fit after the fact.

Firefly models were designed to be commercially safe, so the content it outputs avoids the muddy licensing waters that often burden creators. No hunting for usage tiers, no squinting at the fine print on regional exclusions—and much less risk of copyright strikes as you publish across platforms.

Getting started with Generate Soundtrack, step by step

Launch Firefly and select Generate Soundtrack (Public Beta). Sign in with your Adobe ID. The prompt: Write a clear prompt that includes genre, mood, and duration. Example: “Uplifting indie folk—light percussion suggests the feel of 120 bpm, but tempo is flexible—duration: :30.” Add modifiers such as “organic,” “cinematic,” or “lo-fi” to further clarify tone. Optionally suggest pacing for your video—where you want a drop or swell to hit, how long an ending should be, things like that. Generate and audition variations. When something’s close, tweak the prompt—change intensity, instrumentation, or structure—and regenerate to iterate rapidly. Export the track for your editor. You can snap to picture, trim for fit, and regenerate if you recut. The time period in mind is mere minutes from getting an idea to a usable cue, not hours.

Why this matters to creators and everyday video editors

Selection of music is also a well-known problem. Royalty-free subscriptions typically range from $15 to $50 a month, and most catalogs recycle the same popular tracks. In the meantime, YouTube reports hundreds of hours of video uploaded every minute, and Wyzowl’s latest research reports that 91% of businesses use video marketing. The battle for attention is tough; themed audio helps your brand seem like its own animal.

Generate Soundtrack comes with two pragmatic wins: speed and fit. Rather than digging through pages of near-misses, you describe in your head the cue you’re looking to match and get a handful of on-brief options—tailored to both duration and energy. For a travel reel, soft lo-fi with a surge midway through; for a product teaser, a quick 15-second electronic hit with a sharp button at the end.

Pricing and availability for Adobe’s Generate Soundtrack

There is a free Firefly plan, though longer outputs and additional features often require a paid subscription. Adobe’s plans start at $9.99 per month but can go up to $69.99 depending on the suite. Generate Soundtrack is now available in public beta, with features and limitations likely to be adjusted as Adobe gathers user feedback.

Look for tighter integration with Adobe’s video tools, which means auto-ducking against dialogue, beat markers, and easy cue extensions could make edits even easier.

For now, do note that the feature is limited to instrumental music—if you need vocals or more advanced stem control, you can still couple it with old libraries or DAW workflows.

The bottom line: Faster, safer access to made-to-measure music for the creator, with no long legal guesswork. If Adobe continues to iterate on timing, variation control, and export flexibility, Generate Soundtrack could be a default step in the edit pipeline across everything from Shorts and Reels to branded explainers.