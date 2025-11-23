AdGuard Family Plan Drops to Just $1.95/mo for Nine-Device Coverage

Families struggling with a jumble of online video confabs and sharing passwords for multiple accounts have a new solution: signing up six people at once so nobody has to watch alone. For a limited time, you can get an AdGuard Family Plan for $15.97, down from the regular price of $169.99 (an 89% discount) when you apply promo code FAMPLAN at checkout. And the license includes up to nine devices, bundling ad blocking, anti-tracking tools, and parental controls for a truly useful one-stop-shop software suite.

What This Deal Delivers for Families and Devices

AdGuard works at the system level, but the app cleverly uses special new local VPN technology to do so without directly monitoring your connection. That’s a differentiator from extensions that are browser-only and can be confined by platform policies and new extension frameworks. The Family plan works across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, so you can establish consistent rules on every screen in the house.

Aside from combating banners, pop-ups, and video pre-rolls, AdGuard provides anti-phishing protection and prevents access to known malware (or simply bad) websites.

Parental controls are also included, and these come with content category filters, Safe Search enforcement, and time-based rules—perfect for when giving your children a shared tablet or their first smartphone.

Why System-Level Blocking Matters Right Now

Ad ecosystems are shifting. Google’s switch to Manifest V3 overhauls how Chrome extensions work, and some mobile platforms have restrictions on what browser add-ons can accomplish. A system-level tool, such as AdGuard, is capable of filtering traffic from many apps and browsers, which will help to maintain coverage as extension rules change. For iOS, AdGuard leverages Apple’s content blocker model in Safari and DNS filtering with some legs into apps, doing what it can within the constraints of Apple’s platform.

In practical use, that also means less ad bombarding on news sites or social feeds and, soon enough, a real decrease in invisible tracking calls bogging pages down. Even in independent tests across the industry, blocking third-party scripts typically brings faster page loads and reduced data use—improvements that you can experience immediately on congested home Wi‑Fi or waiting for a plane with limited mobile coverage.

The Bigger Picture on Online Ads and Tracking

Consumers are resisting ad overload. According to the Blockthrough Adblock Report, several hundred million users actively use ad blockers on a monthly basis across desktop and mobile. Meanwhile, the IAB’s Internet Advertising Revenue Report has shown U.S. digital ad revenue continuing to rise, totaling $200 billion+ per year. That tension—more ads, more blocking—makes versatile, privacy-first tools all the more valuable.

AdGuard relies on regularly updated filter lists and algorithms to block ads and trackers, including some that are compiled by its own community of users, as well as the most popular open-source filters like EasyList. Because the filtering is done before content loads, you save yourself from being frustrated with a “flash” of ads when they suddenly appear and then vanish, an annoyance that is one of the banes of less techy blockers.

Privacy and safety benefits for users and families

AdGuard’s tracker blocking may reduce cross-site profiling, which is increasingly drawing regulatory and privacy advocacy scrutiny. On the security front, blocking known phishing and malware domains is an added bulwark—a form of insurance that’s increasingly necessary to have as industry groups keep a loud drumbeat about high levels of phishing aimed at everyday users in email, SMS, and social apps.

For families, centralized regulations can also reduce the risk when one unprotected device serves as a weak link. Enforce a standard DNS filter profile, enforce content policies on a child’s phone, and protect an entire fleet more easily over the long term with minimal ongoing maintenance.

Shared Homes Deserve Custom Parental Controls

AdGuard’s parental tools allow you to create age-appropriate policies without having to micromanage every app. Category filters can cut down on inappropriate content, switch Safe Search on all of the big search engines, and allow you to shut off access at homework or bedtime. With the Family Plan’s allowance for nine devices, you can saturate a pair of phones, a gaming PC, a family tablet, and then some—all without resorting to juggling different apps and subscriptions.

How to claim the deal and set up your protection

To get the discount, just choose the AdGuard Family Plan and use code FAMPLAN at checkout to bring the price down to $15.97.

Buy and install AdGuard on every device.

Log in to the application with your account.

Select protection mode “Family Protection” (optional but recommended).

Optimize lists from there—allowlist any trusted sites you wish to support, create more-strict anti-tracking rules, or enable parental controls per device profile.

Practical considerations and small caveats to expect

No ad blocker is perfect. Some platforms, particularly a few mobile apps and streaming services, actively oppose filtering. AdGuard can still mitigate most interruptions, but you might encounter some prompts or have to make a few extra settings. Try allowlisting some of your favorite publishers or going with kinder, gentler filters so you can help sites you know are legit while keeping the rest of the web clean and fast.

If you’re looking for a single budget-friendly way to cut down on ads and trackers across screens in the house, here’s the timely, high-value 89% off AdGuard Family Plan. With cross-platform coverage and ease of use, it’s a solid choice for families as well as power users.