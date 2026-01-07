Acer Reveals New Gaming Monitors at CES Showcase

Acer took the hot stage at CES to debut three gaming displays that target vastly different points of the enthusiast market: a 27-inch speed demon intended for esports-goers that can achieve a scalp-crinkling 1000Hz in a special mode, a QD-OLED ultrawide designed to melt your brain with its cinematic immersion, and a 5K panel that puts one foot in creator work and another in competitive play. The common thread here is a focus on achieving the greatest motion clarity short of sacrificing image quality or the daily experience.

Predator XB273U F6 Chases 500Hz And Beyond

The Predator XB273U F6 combines a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 IPS panel with a stratospheric, ultra-fast 500Hz refresh rate and then throws in a twist: you can enable its Dynamic Frequency and Resolution mode so that it drops to 1280 x 720 in order to achieve an absolutely ridiculous (in terms of Hz) 1000Hz. In simple terms, it allows players to trade pixels in order to achieve pure temporal resolution when cutting input lag is far more critical than the retention of fine detail. That’s squarely aimed at games like Valorant and Counter-Strike, where competitive teams regularly target 300+ fps, and where organizations like Blur Busters have long demonstrated that higher refresh reduces perceived motion blur and tracking error.

Key specifications include a claimed 2,000:1 native contrast for its IPS panel class, 350 nits of brightness, dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, audio out, and dual two-watt speakers.

Comfort and adjustments

Comfort and adjustments include an ergonomic stand, auto power on/off, and a three-sided bezel-less design that helps create extra desk space with an easy setup. The pitch from Acer is straightforward: match the panel with a tuned system—read high-clock CPUs, latency-minimizing features such as NVIDIA Reflex or AMD Anti-Lag, and frame caps—to get the absolute cleanest motion possible. It’s expected to be available in the spring with a price tag of $799.99.

Predator X34 F3 Brings QD-OLED Speed To Ultrawide

And for those who like to be surrounded, the Predator X34 F3 comes with a 34-inch 3440 x 1440 QD-OLED panel with an elegant 1800R curve, along with a breathtakingly rapid response time of up to 360Hz.

This is where QD-OLED’s characteristic near-instant pixel response—Acer quotes 0.03 ms gray-to-gray—and per-pixel lighting interact to deliver deep blacks, bright highlights, and excellent motion definition. It aims to deliver accurate color coverage of up to 99% DCI-P3, accommodates 1.07 billion colors, and hits a peak brightness of 500 nits, with Xtreme’s Adaptive Contrast Management boasting as high as a 1,000,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

And for those for whom kicks—and, in this case, walls—are too subtle, there is the panel of the trio that courts creators and cinematic gamers.

Those ultrawide workspaces will accommodate your timelines, tool palettes, and the heads-up displays of seemingly any games you play without feeling cramped, and QD-OLED’s contrast has made it possible to see HDR-like scenes really pop even before we’ve broken out formal measurements. Ergonomic tilt, height, and swivel along with dual 5-watt speakers round out the package. It is expected to be available this spring starting at $1,199.99.

Nitro XV270X P Aims At 5K Detail And 330Hz Flexibility

The Nitro XV270X P is a monitor for the practical mind: it’s a 27-inch IPS display that runs a creator-grade 5120 x 2880 at up to 165Hz, and then drops down to run 2560 x 1440 at 330Hz when competitive play calls for more frames. At 5K spread across 27 inches, that means you’re getting about 218 pixels per inch—the same sort of crispness that made the old 27-inch “Retina” displays beloved among photo and video editors—without losing out on esports-level smoothness if you drop the resolution.

It sports AMD FreeSync Premium, a minimum 0.5 ms GtG response time, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and a 95 percent DCI-P3 gamut.

Acer advertises dynamic contrast up to 1,000,000,000:1 and adds in dual 2-watt speakers with full ergonomics. It heavily relies on Display Stream Compression (DSC) for 5K at high refresh, so plan to use HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC enabled to hit the top modes. It is expected to be available in the spring with a starting price of $799.99.

What the specs really mean during actual gameplay

At its extremes, ultra-high refresh is more about perception and control of motion. Studies and testing from teams like Blur Busters and toolmakers like NVIDIA LDAT do seem to demonstrate less blur as refresh climbs beyond 240Hz to 360Hz (and more), but the focus on lower end-to-end latency is even clearer—particularly with aiming in CPU-bound esports where frames are not scarce. The XB273U F6 doubles down on that front, while the X34 F3 gambles that matching 360Hz with QD-OLED’s near-zero persistence gets you both speed and cinematic contrast.

The Nitro XV270X P addresses a different reality: much of the player base bounces between content creation and competitive play. On a 5K desktop, fonts are razor sharp and photo retouching is precise; drop to 1440p at 330Hz when the ranked match loads in. “It’s an open approach, a similar sort of trend we see in the Steam Hardware Survey,” Satterfield said, with resolutions above 1080p incrementally stealing share away at even higher adoption rates for high-refresh monitors.

Early takeaway on Acer’s three new gaming displays

Acer’s triplets do a tidy job of segmenting the gaming crowd: the XB273U F6 for latency chasers, X34 F3 for immersion with OLED-class contrast, and XV270X P for creators who still lust after esports speed. None of these specs live in a vacuum—your GPU, CPU, and the game you’re playing will all dictate how close you come to hitting those peaks—but the trend is obvious. Refresh rates continue to rise, OLED is going mainstream in gaming-friendly sizes, and 5K emerges as a sweet spot for productivity at 27 inches. If you’ve been looking for a compelling reason to upgrade, this lineup provides three.