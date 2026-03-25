Accel and Prosus select six startups for India cohort

Accel and Prosus have unveiled the first joint Atoms cohort in India, selecting six “off-the-map” startups that tackle markets with fuzzy boundaries and hard-to-measure progress. Chosen from more than 2,000 applications, the cohort concentrates on science-led bets across healthcare, climate, space, and longevity—areas where technical breakthroughs, not monthly growth charts, mark real momentum.

Why Off-the-Map Bets Matter Now For India’s Deep Tech

Frontier ideas routinely struggle to secure early capital in India, where consumer internet and SaaS have historically dominated venture flows. Yet the country’s innovation base has deepened: India’s space program soft-landed Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole, public science agencies are pushing translational R&D, and corporates are leaning into climate tech and advanced manufacturing. Reports from Bain & Company and NASSCOM have repeatedly flagged a growing pipeline of deep-tech founders, even as mainstream venture funding cooled from 2021 peaks.

By explicitly pursuing “undefined” markets, the Accel–Prosus partnership is signaling an appetite for patient, high-variance outcomes. That stance is rare in early India risk capital, where short payback periods and quick revenue ramps often gate financing. If successful, the program could nudge more funds to underwrite technical learning curves rather than just short-term metrics.

How The Funding Model Works For Science-Led Startups

The firms are co-investing in each company with Prosus matching Accel’s commitment, writing checks between $500,000 and $2 million. A portion of the capital is structured to be deferred, so founders part with equity later instead of front-loading dilution at formation. That’s a pragmatic design for companies whose paths are dictated by lab results, regulatory clearances, or engineering inflection points.

Rather than treating progress as a straight line, the model expects step-changes—new data, a material science breakthrough, a propulsion test, or a clinical validation milestone. Accel partner Pratik Agarwal has emphasized that time is the critical input for such founders, while Prosus’s India ecosystem lead Ashutosh Sharma has noted that technical proof points, not linear revenue curves, should anchor decision-making. The structure aligns with that reality, echoing milestone-oriented approaches common in biotech and aerospace.

Where The Cohort Is Aiming: Health, Climate, Space, And Longevity

Healthcare and longevity startups in the cohort are building into a system where India spends roughly 3% of GDP on health, creating outsized demand for cost-effective diagnostics, therapeutics, and care delivery. Institutions like the Indian Council of Medical Research have expanded translational programs, and regulatory pathways for devices and digital health have matured, offering clearer routes from lab to clinic.

On climate, the opportunity spans beyond solar and wind to include grid flexibility, green molecules, precision agriculture, and industrial decarbonization. India’s net-zero pledge and domestic manufacturing incentives are catalyzing supply chains, while large industrials are underwriting pilots—ideal conditions for startups to validate tech with anchor customers.

Space remains a breakout theme. Following ISRO’s headline missions and increased private-sector participation, founders now have access to testing infrastructure and potential demand in earth observation, in-space services, and communications. For longevity, demographic tailwinds are stark: United Nations projections indicate nearly one in five Indians could be over 60 by 2050, a shift that will pressure chronic care, mobility, and neurodegenerative disease solutions—ripe territory for science-led innovation.

Reading The Signal For India’s Ecosystem

The application volume alone suggests significant founder interest in complex, non-incremental problems. It also reflects the maturing talent base—engineers from ISRO and DRDO labs, life scientists trained in India’s premier institutes, and alumni of global deep-tech companies returning to build at home. Programs like DPIIT’s Startup India and an expanding network of university incubation centers have been quietly compounding this pipeline.

Capital is only part of the equation. Frontier teams need wet labs, testing ranges, clinical partners, and academic collaborators. The Accel–Prosus effort can add leverage by brokering access to such infrastructure, pairing founders with domain mentors, and opening doors to early industrial and hospital pilots. Those non-dilutive advantages often move the needle more than another dollar raised.

What Success Could Look Like For This Off-the-Map Cohort

In the near term, expect progress to be measured in verified prototype data, regulatory filings, and paid pilots rather than traditional growth metrics. Over the medium term, the most telling outcomes will be follow-on rounds led by domain-specialist investors and commercial contracts with enterprises or public-sector buyers.

If even a subset of the six “off-the-map” companies convert their science into defensible products, the payoff could compound far beyond this cohort—resetting benchmarks for what Indian seed funding is willing to underwrite. For a venture market looking beyond efficiency plays, that would be a healthy rebalancing toward invention-led growth.