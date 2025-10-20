AAWireless Two Plus with Apple CarPlay support launched

One of the most-wanted wireless Android Auto head units has finally come over to our side of the aisle. The new AAWireless Two Plus now also adds Apple CarPlay to the mix, providing drivers in multi-platform households with a single dongle they can use between ecosystems without having to swap cables or accessories.

What AAWireless Two Plus Changes for Drivers

The original AAWireless made a name for itself with snappy connection times and easy setup for cars that supported Android Auto only via USB.

Two Plus retains that fuss-free arrangement, however, with everything bundled in to provide fully CarPlay-capable integration—your single adapter linking a wired head unit up directly to both an Android phone and iPhone via Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth.

The company put the device through an early-access Indiegogo run and sold 3,000 units in five days—a useful signal that dual-platform support is a “must-have” feature for many buyers.

The end-user, retail version plugs into your car’s USB port, then creates a secure wireless bridge to the phone and employs one multifunction button to toggle between devices based on slight proximity if both are in range.

Setup And Daily Use With AAWireless Two Plus

Installation is still as easy as plugging the dongle into a data-capable USB port on your car and following prompts in the companion app if you want to tweak things further. After the first pairing, the adapter automatically reconnects whenever you get in the car, so you can pop out for a brief errand and pick up where you left off with navigation, music, or calls without fumbling for a cable when you return.

Practically, dual support matters most in the situations where modern cars often stumble: families that share a vehicle; mixed-phone carpools; rideshare drivers who switch devices while working versus driving themselves.

With Two Plus, whoever connects first usually takes the session; tap the hardware button to hand it over. That’s the type of friction reduction that makes a useful accessory an invisible one.

Wireless is George Jetson: it relies on pristine 5 GHz spectrum inside the house. The app can also adjust channels or connection preference if you spot stutters in thickly populated urban areas. Like with any wireless adapter, let the device breathe—hide it tucked near the USB port but don’t force it wedged behind metal for a cool and stable link.

Why Dual Support Matters for Shared Vehicles

Many drivers today use CarPlay and Android Auto as their in-car interfaces. J.D. Power’s infotainment research continues to indicate that owners hold smartphone projection in higher regard than the majority of built-in systems, and Apple has gone on record indicating CarPlay is “in the overwhelming majority” of new cars sold in the United States. On the smartphone side, Counterpoint Research notes that Android worldwide is on top but iOS is North America-wide (which means squillions of garages contain both platforms under one roof).

That’s where a dual-mode adapter comes into its own. Long drives no longer mean cable roulette. The same dongle can be plugged into a rental’s USB port, and any phone the passenger has will work for wireless projection. For fleets and company cars, IT departments need to stock one accessory instead of stocking separate dongles for Android Auto and CarPlay.

Compatibility And Caveats for Wired Head Units

Two Plus is for cars that already have wired Android Auto and CarPlay through the USB port. If your head unit doesn’t offer those features at all, an adapter won’t give them to you. The only sure sign you have a data-capable port is if it’s labeled with a smartphone icon; power-only ports won’t work for projection.

Complex ecosystems can include edge cases. Some cars look for the most recently used device and if that’s not available, they go to the first one added. The button override from AAWireless helps, and the app has settings for preferred phones or to switch between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands in bad RF situations. As with any wireless connection, you can anticipate needing a few seconds longer to pair than plugging in a cable, particularly after firmware updates or when the phone has been restarted.

There’s not much power draw, but older vehicles with wimpy USB ports may benefit from a short, durable cable to ensure the link holds. For those with both a USB-A (usually next to the CD player on a car) and a USB-C, pick the one rated for higher amperage in your owner’s manual, when there is one.

How It Stacks Up In A Crowded Market Today

Universal wireless adapters aren’t a new idea—brands like Ottocast and CarlinKit already sell dual-mode devices—but AAWireless gained traction by becoming obsessed with stability while running Android Auto. The news here is getting that reliability to a cross-platform dongle. By all indications, the company stuck to its strengths while expanding them, and initial feedback on things like quick setup, seamless reconnection, and the physical switch button is positive.

The Two Plus is available here in the maker’s online store for the US and EU, with a UK launch on its way. It’s one of the cleanest all-in-one solutions so far for drivers who have been managing with multiple adapters or not using wireless at all, because their household has iPhone and Android devices.

Bottom Line: A Simple Dual-Mode Wireless Adapter

AAWireless Two Plus fulfills a modest request with ludicrous impact: A single, compact dongle enables any wired head unit to connect wirelessly to both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That business removes daily friction, which is more important in the car than just about anything else a manufacturer puts on four wheels.