A rare price on Bose’s most unique open-ear design

Amazon has the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds down to $199, a $100 reduction from their $299 MSRP. At 33% off, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen and a price drop that makes it far less challenging to recommend among the year’s most distinct audio wearables.

Unlike conventional in-ear buds, the Ultra Open Earbuds clip to your outer ear with a lightweight arm cuff, keeping your ear canal open to the world. You hear your surroundings perfectly while also getting excellent sound, a fragile balance, and a significant reason it’s been a hit with runners, commuters, and office multitaskers.

Bose’s OpenAudio technology includes dipole drivers that focus sound into your ear and minimize leakage to the world outside. This implies your music has a depth and lusciousness that feels incredibly individual, even though nothing is plugged in your ear. It’s a distinct technology from bone conduction, and most people will find it less buzz and better in practice for everyday listening.

What you get for $199 with Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

The Ultra Open Earbuds deliver more than seven hours of playtime on a single charge, with around 2.5 additional charges in the small case. That’s sufficient for a full work shift or the majority of a delightful weekend training without requiring an outlet. Sweat and surprise rain showers are no concern with the IPX4 rating, and Bluetooth multipoint allows you to sync them with a computer and a phone at the same time.

Bose Immersive Audio also introduces a spatial listening mode that keeps the soundstage anchored to your real-world location as you rotate your head. It’s a subtle trick, and it won’t change your quality impression on a well-recorded album, but it can make podcasts or playlist listens feel improbably organic on walks, drives, or stationary work. The Bose Music app allows subtle changes to the EQ, offers dedicated button locations, and gives direct access to each available listening mode. It can be hard to perfect on the first try, but it is kept simple enough to reconfigure with experience. In isolated use, all of these features add up to solid but not extraordinary results.

Key features and specifications at a glance

Price: $199 (33% off the $299 MSRP)

Battery: 7+ hours per charge, plus ~2.5 case recharges

Water resistance: IPX4 (sweat and splash resistant)

Connectivity: Bluetooth multipoint for two devices

Audio: Bose OpenAudio with dipole drivers; Immersive Audio mode

App: Bose Music app with EQ tweaks and mode control

How this $199 deal compares to other options today

At $199, the Ultra Open Earbuds compete directly with mainstream in-ears while presenting a form factor more users seem to position more comfortably throughout the day. This price equals their all-time low, a discount observed during a major purchase event, and is notably more reasonable than analogous open designs from specialty workout brands that often want both Bose’s tuning and equal calling to make good on its promise.

Price-tracking websites frequently show Bose holding to its MSRP between big promotions, so the 33% plunge is significant. If you are on the fence between trying open earbuds and purchasing another set of regular rivals for every day, heck, risk much less of investing too much in a new category than walking away from divine audio.

Who should consider open earbuds and why they excel

If you require situational awareness, open earbuds are unrivaled. Unless you are blocked out by traffic noise, the intrusion of office discourse, or the sound of treadmill TVs, open earbuds make it all easy to hear. Unlike standard pieces, the lack of lengthy tips that go into your delicate little ear holes means many people don’t get the same weariness or ear fatigue from irregular use. That design also makes open-and-chats simple; lots of runners combine them with safety apps or interval sets because the music never keeps you.

For frequent flyers or those who relish the idea of total isolation, noise-canceling in-ears are still the better option. Open earbuds are not designed to neutralize engines or cubicle chatter; they are the high-fidelity response to “hear the world and your audio simultaneously.” Besides, Bose’s noise-rejecting microphones work well against wind and café clatter, especially in comparison to most open models. They discreetly yet confidently cuff, allowing the buds to coexist seamlessly with glasses and hats—a small but significant detail for everyday use and convenience.

In real-life usage, battery life specs are typically as impressive with Immersive Audio off. I might load a workday of meetings, music, and breaks without fear of the buds dying, then boost them up for a night run before bed. At this pricing, the Ultra Open Earbuds are a no-brainer for anyone seeking open earbuds who do not desire to sacrifice sound quality. Note that there may be multiple color options available on the product page, and it can be rearranged.

If you just switched from semi-open earbuds like Apple’s non‑Pro AirPods, the relaxed fit and the personally focused audio would astound you. Simply put, $199 is the minimum amount to be paid for premium open earbuds with first-class tuning, good app quality, and dependable battery life. Stand by for the moment when you’ve gotten tired of reading and listening about the kind; it looks to have arrived.