A guide for Samsung phone and tablet owners this sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are serving up some of the season’s best Samsung discounts, including impressive savings on TVs, Galaxy phones, and wireless earbuds. If a tech refresh is on your to‑do list, these are among the few windows where entry‑level models generally fall by up to $500 and high‑end configs often touch rock bottom when you stack bundles and coupons.

Below, we flesh out where the best values are found right now, what specs to focus in on and how to sanity‑check “list price” markdowns to come away with genuine bargains instead of impulse buys.

The inventory may go fast once the event begins, but being a little strategic can get you quite far.

Best Samsung TV deals to take aim at right now

For most households, Samsung’s Neo QLED (which LG also competes with through its Mini‑LED) and OLED lines are the sweet spot at Prime‑era pricing. If you spy a 65‑inch set with 120Hz (or 144Hz) refresh, full HDMI 2.1 and strong local dimming fall by $300–$500 from its current street price, that’s a buy signal. Independent testers at Rtings has measured peak brightness over 1,500 nits on Neo QLED models as recent as the A95A versus below half that on some OLED sets, a major selling point for HDR highlights in bright rooms, while Display Supply Chain Consultants has documented decreasing costs of OLED panels that can often equate to aggressive sales pricing of S90C/S95C‑tier sets.

It’s still a crowd favorite and it falls into that midrange bracket. Its matte, anti‑glare finish and Art Mode set it apart from living‑room TVs, but make sure you’re paying for picture quality first: you’ll want to see 4K, solid motion processing, and at least one 2.1 input if next‑gen consoles are in your future. If you’re a movie buff, try a sale‑priced TV with a Samsung soundbar that features Q‑Symphony; together the system brings in both the television’s speakers and the bar for expansive sound. According to NPD retail data, the largest unit‑volume discounts usually fall on 65‑inch and 75‑inch sizes, so focus on those if you’re after the best value per inch.

Quick spec scan: HDR10+ support, low input lag (sub‑10ms game mode is ideal), and a panel that can deliver a bare minimum of 1,000 nits for punchy HDR. Crystal UHD sets can offer great value under pressure pricing, but gamers will want to confirm 120Hz, VRR and ALLM before making an impulse buy.

Best Samsung Phone Deals To Keep An Eye On

Discounts are steepest on flagship Galaxy S series and foldables, with headline cuts frequently between $200 and $500, depending on storage tier and whether a gift card or accessory bundle is thrown in. A useful benchmark: If a recent Ultra or Fold comes off by a couple hundred and throws in a storage bump or Buds bundle for the same price, you’ve got yourself an actual Prime‑grade offer.

Price is as important as longevity. Samsung has publicly pledged to provide extended Android OS and security support for its latest flagships, a move that industry watchers and Android gurus keep pointing out. Which is to say, if you think the phone is really about hardware anyway — which it increasingly is, according to our screen‑filled internet age of PornHub and Snapchat — then discounted premium models are going to be a savvier long‑term buy than cheaper phones with shorter update windows. Camera enthusiasts will want lenses from the ultra‑wide 0.5x through to 3x/5x optical zoom, with Pro or Expert RAW modes; image lab test scores from DxOMark and lab tests by independent media always single out Samsung’s very mature smartphone computational photography as a highlight, particularly in low light.

Shopping checklist for Samsung phone deals

Check that the phone is carrier‑unlocked with a legitimate US warranty.

Keep an eye out for on‑page coupons that stack at checkout.

Examine “Renewed” or gray‑market listings from third‑party sellers.

IDC has also pointed out that resale values and trade‑ins can improve the economics further — keep that in mind if you regularly upgrade.

Best Samsung earbud and watch deals to consider

Samsung’s more recent Buds Pro models often jump between being $50 and $100 off during major sales, and they’re a good choice if you’re already in the Galaxy system. Expect Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint support, strong ANC and 360 Audio. The fact that the Galaxy Buds+ support LE Audio and have the LC3 codec, recently announced by Bluetooth SIG, is a pro for future‑proofing. At Rtings, we found Samsung’s in‑ear designs score consistently sky‑high in comfort and isolation assessments for the commute and calls.

On the wrist, Galaxy Watch models with sapphire crystal, larger batteries and LTE options are what to chase when discounts dip into three digits. Samsung’s BioActive sensor gives heart rate, SpO2, body composition and even ECG (irregular rhythm notifications are available in specific regions). Wear OS gains the Play Store, Google Wallet and improved app parity with your phone. If you’re looking for a deal, just make sure the watch size suits your wrist (40 to 44mm wear very differently), and ensure that the health features you require are available in your country before purchase.

How To Check If It’s A Real Prime Discount

Don’t fall for a “50% off” banner without meaning. Compare the strike‑through price against our current store deals, price history, and recommended purchases. And organizations like Consumer Reports and major reviewer databases also offer reliable model numbers that you can cross‑check against Amazon’s listings to protect yourself from look‑alike versions with downgraded panels or fewer ports. Lightning Deals can be fantastic, but as with everything else, read the seller line and warranty terms alongside any specified return window — many of the top sales come straight from Amazon or Samsung.

Finally, consider total basket value. Consider a $400 discount on the TV and a $100 coupon against the purchase of a soundbar, and you’re essentially hitting that $500 threshold — especially if it unlocks features like Q‑Symphony or eARC, which improve your setup right now. As with phones, free storage upgrades, charger bundles or gift cards can help you toward an impressive markdown and a berserker one!

Bottom line on Samsung Prime Big Deal Days offers

If you want to get the most impact for your spending or saving, look at 65‑ to 75‑inch Neo QLED or OLED TV models, zero in on a recent Galaxy flagship phone (we also like folds) when the discount is a few hundred dollars and grab Buds Pro earbuds or a Galaxy Watch if pricing knocks by double digits (friends don’t let friends pay full pop for wearables). By making some judicious spec comparisons and perfect timing, it is more than possible to save as much as $500 on Samsung gear that you actually want.