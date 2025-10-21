50 Windows Keyboard Shortcuts to Boost Productivity

If you use a PC every day and spend each day doing the same old thing, keyboard shortcuts are your way to claw back some of those precious seconds. Usability research from Nielsen Norman Group has long demonstrated that experienced users do repetitive actions faster with keys than with a mouse, and Microsoft’s own documentation emphasizes how thoroughly shortcuts are intertwined throughout Windows 11. Try these for a week and you’ll notice the difference in your workflow and focus.

Performance: Editing and Selection Speed

Copy, cut, paste, and undo: Ctrl + C, Ctrl + X, Ctrl + V, Ctrl + Z

Redo: Ctrl + Y

Select all: Ctrl + A

Quick save: Ctrl + S

Find in file: Ctrl + F

Print: Ctrl + P

New file or window: Ctrl + N

Open: Ctrl + O

Close tab or window: Ctrl + W

Move cursor word by word: Ctrl + Left/Right

Delete previous word: Ctrl + Backspace

Delete next word: Ctrl + Delete

Select by word: Ctrl + Shift + Left/Right

Move to start/end of line: Home/End

Move to top/bottom of document: Ctrl + Home/End

Paste as plain text (many apps): Ctrl + Shift + V

Windows window and desktop management shortcuts

Snap window to side: Win + Left/Right

Maximize: Win + Up

Restore or minimize: Win + Down

Open Snap Layouts (Windows 11): Win + Z

Show desktop: Win + D

Minimize all windows: Win + M

Restore minimized windows: Win + Shift + M

Minimize everything but the active window: Win + Home

Move window to another monitor: Win + Shift + Left/Right

Task View: Win + Tab

New virtual desktop: Win + Ctrl + D

Switch between desktops: Win + Ctrl + Left/Right

Close current desktop: Win + Ctrl + F4

Search, communication, and capture shortcuts in Windows

Open Search: Win + S

Run dialog: Win + R

Settings: Win + I

Quick Settings: Win + A

Notification Center: Win + N

Lock PC: Win + L

Voice typing: Win + H

Emoji and symbols: Win + . (period)

Snipping Tool overlay: Win + Shift + S

Save full-screen capture: Win + PrtSc

Xbox Game Bar: Win + G

Start/stop screen recording: Win + Alt + R

File Explorer power moves and navigation shortcuts

Open File Explorer: Win + E

New tab: Ctrl + T

Close current tab: Ctrl + W

New Explorer window: Ctrl + N

Go up one folder: Alt + Up

Back/forward: Alt + Left/Right

Focus address bar: Ctrl + L or Alt + D

Focus search: Ctrl + E

New folder: Ctrl + Shift + N

Rename: F2

Properties: Alt + Enter

Delete without Recycle Bin: Shift + Delete

These alone are enough to turn any cluttered Downloads folder into organized archives in minutes.

Browser and web workflow shortcuts for major browsers

New tab: Ctrl + T

Reopen last closed tab: Ctrl + Shift + T

Focus address bar: Ctrl + L

Bookmark page: Ctrl + D

Cycle through tabs: Ctrl + Tab and Ctrl + Shift + Tab

Downloads: Ctrl + J

History: Ctrl + H

Close current tab: Ctrl + W

Refresh: F5

Hard reload: Ctrl + F5

Zoom in/out: Ctrl + Plus/Minus

Reset zoom: Ctrl + 0

Private window: Ctrl + Shift + N

Accessibility and system controls in Windows 11

Magnifier zoom: Win + Plus/Minus

Narrator: Ctrl + Win + Enter

On-Screen Keyboard: Win + Ctrl + O

High Contrast: Left Alt + Left Shift + Print Screen

Open Accessibility Settings: Win + U

Project (display options): Win + P

Cast (audio and wireless display): Win + K

Focus system tray: Win + B

Cycle taskbar items: Win + T

Open pinned taskbar apps: Win + 1 through 9

Task switching and recovery shortcuts for Windows

Switch apps: Alt + Tab

Switch in open order: Alt + Esc

Close active window: Alt + F4

Task Manager: Ctrl + Shift + Esc

Security options: Ctrl + Alt + Delete

Recover hung display driver: Win + Ctrl + Shift + B

Why keyboard shortcuts matter for speed and focus

Small, repeated actions add up. There are hundreds of commands on Microsoft Support because shaving even a second off tasks that you perform regularly will add up over a day. As a behavioral pattern, the effect of maintaining your hands on the keyboard is to minimize context switching and maintain focus—an observation supported from productivity studies through HCI research.

Pro tip: learn in clusters. Choose or invent five shortcuts per week and practice them until they are second nature. Put Snap Layouts, virtual desktops, and browser tab control together and you’ll feel as though you just upgraded your CPU. If you are not sure, consult the documentation that Microsoft provides for app‑specific variations as well as any new commands added in Windows updates.