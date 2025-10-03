5 Android Phones Better Than Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is bold, but at a price of $1,799 it’s a niche device with trade-offs. If you love Google’s software, big screens or top-tier cameras, you can get more bang for your buck, longer battery life or better ergonomics elsewhere. Here are five Android phones that are better than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for most buyers, along with some context on performance, durability and long-term support.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: all the Pixel perks without bulk

If you’re after all of the Pixel without much in the way of girth, then obviously it’s going to have to be the Pixel 10 Pro. You retain some cornerstone perks — clean Android, on-device AI features, seven years of updates and the Tensor G5 — with better optics and usability. The main camera is bigger and higher resolution than the Fold’s, the ultrawide shoots noticeably sharper images, and the telephoto zooms to 100x with a software assist. And in mixed lighting, the Pixel line’s computational photography is still some of the most consistent we’ve ever seen tested by independent camera labs.

Day to day, the smaller 6.3-inch LTPO screen, narrower bezels, and lighter body make a world of difference for one-handed usage. You’re also getting IP68 and magnetic charging, all for around $999. If you are like most people who were considering a Pixel mostly because of its software and camera, this is the better purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: the most polished big foldable

Looking for a big-screen multitasking setup that comes in a slim tablet-style foldable and doesn’t weigh nearly as much as the Pixel? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is thinner by a noticeable amount (8.9mm when folded) and lighter — somewhere in the region of 215g — for a device that actually has no risk of bulging out of your pocket in quite so much volume as we’ve seen before. A device that I can only describe or consider as being like a slab phone in its overall width and thinness, but it could still fold out into something so much bigger and custom-built for this kind of power user demographic.

The Fold 7 combines a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with an LTPO cover screen and a hundred-megapixel primary camera for bold low-light detail. With the trade-off of IP68 and magnetic charging, you get a mature foldable ecosystem that’s excellent with multitasking, S Pen support on the larger display, and Samsung’s new policy of keeping flagship devices continually updated for seven years. At $1,999, it’s expensive, but if you really want a large foldable, this is the most polished one in the U.S. $1,999 at AT&T (three months free of AT&T service with purchase). In early reviews of the device, both Britta O’Boyle and Cam Bunton from Pocket-lint wrote that while it could have benefited from some post-launch polish (Google said early issues would get resolved), it was a promising taste of the future.

Motorola Razr Ultra: the standout clamshell foldable pick

It is clamshells where foldables have taken an early hold — tracking from Display Supply Chain Consultants suggests flip-style models are leading the unit share — and the Razr Ultra is about as standout as you will get. It’s mated with flagship silicon (Snapdragon 8 Elite) and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as sprightly 68W wired charging that surpasses most foldables.

Do stuff with a 4-inch outer screen. You can message, call, navigate and see your notifications without even opening the phone. Within, the 7-inch panel is a premium slab of eye candy. Cameras are good thanks to a pair of 50MP shooters, and it’s tough to deny the practicality in that form factor. At roughly $1,299, it’s hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold while bringing the foldable experience most people actually want.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: power and productivity first

If productivity and raw oomph are more important to you than folding parlor tricks, the S25 Ultra is a monster. The 6.9-inch QHD+ display has not become less readable outdoors, thanks in particular to anti-reflective coating. Inside, there’s enough horsepower to easily multitask heavily or perform on-device AI workloads with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and up to 16GB of RAM without any fuss.

The camera array is versatile: a 200MP main sensor, a good ultrawide, and dual telephotos for extra reach when you need it. Throw in a built-in S Pen for note-taking and precise edits and Samsung DeX for desktop-style work, and you’ve got a productivity toolkit no foldable can match. Starting at about $1,299, it’s a little bit cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold but offers longer battery life and a more damage-resistant non-folding design.

OnePlus 13: flagship performance and value for less

In terms of price-to-performance, the disruptor is the OnePlus 13. It includes a 6.8-inch display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, up to 16GB RAM, and a colossal 6,000mAh cell with 80W charging — a quartet you’ll enjoy reaping the benefits from day in, day out, in terms of uptime and responsiveness. The storage is fast UFS 4.0, and the connectivity includes Wi‑Fi 7 for future-proofing.

The cameras aren’t an afterthought. OnePlus’s partnership with Hasselblad results in punchy, accurate color and skin tones straight out of the camera, giving you a different yet compelling look compared to Pixel processing. At around $899, that’s a flagship experience offered for much less than what you’d pay for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

How To Choose Your Pixel Fold Alternative

Figure out what you really need from a phone. If you value Google’s clean software and elite computational photography, the Pixel 10 Pro is an easy upgrade over the Fold for less money. For those craving tablet-licious multitasking, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be thinner, lighter and faster. Prefer a pocketable foldable? The Razr Ultra’s large outer screen design is an excellent usability feature for daily use. The S25 Ultra, meanwhile, offers power users and creators the stylus and desktop-class DeX. If you believe value is king, the OnePlus 13 gives you top specs, a big battery and swift charging for the lowest price here.

Foldables are exciting, but durability, weight and cost still matter. Given the strong update treadmills these devices have been on, and steady gains in chip efficiency and camera tech, you no longer need a folding screen to get the best of Android.