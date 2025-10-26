3i G10+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Drops to $269.99

The 3i G10+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is now $269.99, marked down from its usual list price of $449.99. That 40% price cut brings a feature set previously exclusive to more expensive robot vacuums down into the sub-$300 range — including LiDAR mapping, a built-in camera, and a clever debris compaction system that helps cut back on maintenance.

For shoppers who find themselves balancing value and capability, the G10+ falls right into that sweet spot. It’s not a minimalist puck, and it’s not one of those tower-toting monsters either. Instead, it relies on smart design — and a smarter squeegee/tread combination system — to provide better navigation with less work between runs.

A Compact Self-Empty Alternative With a Small Dock

With no tall self-empty base, the G10+ stores debris in its own dustbin instead. The practical payoff is twofold: you empty the robot less frequently, and the charging dock is trim enough to tuck under a console or next to a shoe rack. Consumer Reports has also reported that old-school self-empty bases can loom large — and in the way — over hallway corners and by doorways; the G10+ bypasses that footprint problem while keeping the advantages of long periods between emptyings.

In practice, that design is particularly useful for smaller apartments or homes with limited storage. Pet owners and bustling houses will still want to monitor the bin, but for normal daily runs, the compacting mechanism extends time between trips to the trash.

LiDAR Mapping and Room Detection for Smarter Cleaning

The G10+ utilizes LiDAR to quickly scan and map out your home, creating clean, editable floor plans. LiDAR’s precision has helped make it a signature feature of high-end models, as it does particularly well in structured, room-by-room coverage. We’ve written before that laser-based mapping leads to more efficient, consistent routes than you’d get from bump-and-go systems and, well, here you are: the G10+ lays out tidy passes, it knows where room boundaries are, and you can make custom zones and no-go lines.

Crucially, however, the robot can deduce room types according to where objects are positioned at this moment — an ability that means it’s easier to set schedules for high-traffic rooms such as kitchens and entryways. Multi-room and multi-floor mapping options mean you’ll have even less to lift a finger for after it’s already been set up.

Vacuuming Suction and Daily Cleaning Across Floor Types

Tuned for carpets and hard floors, with a manufacturer-rated 18,000 Pa of suction, the G10+ is built to handle carpets and hard floors.

In other words, that means it’s not just a dust kicker-upper but also a confident pet-hair picker-upper, too — and will be able to handle both the grit near doorways and under chairs. Its AI-based dirt detection adjusts suction and coverage in the spots you need it most, so you can also bypass a repeat manual spot clean.

The mopping is a “maintenance” feature as opposed to any sort of deep scrubbing. A tiny spinning edge mop helps get into baseboards and corners, where dirt likes to collect. Like most combo bots at this price, big, sticky spills or ground-in stains will still require a dedicated mop or steam cleaner, but it has enough of a buffer to help keep floors fresh between weekly cleanings.

Onboard Camera Use, Security Tips, and Privacy Settings

One of the most compelling offerings in this price tier, the G10+ comes with a live-stream camera to peek at pets or entryways when you’re not home. It is a convenience that is typically not found until you step up to much higher-priced models. If you do use it, take these precautions:

Enable two-factor authentication in the companion app.

Set strong passwords and permissions (the default ones can be willy-nilly).

Review permissions occasionally.

Sign up for On Tech with Shira Ovide. Get the latest tech news with Shira Ovide, every weekday.

Privacy-minded groups, including Mozilla Foundation’s Privacy Not Included project and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, regularly call for secure defaults and user control on camera-enabled devices. The moral is straightforward: feel the peace of mind that comes with a quick check-in, but use the settings wisely.

How It Stacks Up at $269.99 Against Similarly Priced Bots

At this price, many rivals either cut LiDAR or forgo advanced features such as onboard video altogether. Entry-level models from Eufy and iRobot’s lower tiers, for instance, often use simpler navigation due to the lack of a camera — features that often get dumbed down. At the other end, self-emptying systems like Roborock’s Q series or Roomba Plus lines add convenience but often leap into the $400 to $700 price bracket.

The G10+ threads the needle: it accomplishes good mapping, strong suction, and a nifty bin system while maintaining both a smallish dock footprint (at 7.9 inches long by 6.4 inches wide and 3.2 inches tall) and an aggressive price point. If space savings are important to you and you’re looking for a step up from random-pattern cleaners without venturing into premium-base money, it’s an obvious shortlist pick.

Bottom Line: Is the 3i G10+ a Good Buy at This Price?

At a low $269.99, the 3i G10+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo comes packing premium navigation and actually useful debris compaction down into budget territory. It’s not going to replace a deep-clean mop on heavy messes, but as an everyday driver for mixed floors, pets, and tight spaces, it’s a great deal that punches well above its price.