3 Months For 99 Cents Offer From Audible

Audible is currently running an unusual promotion that temporarily drops the price of its Premium Plus membership: It costs just 99 cents per month for your first three months, after which you’ll pay $7.95 per month.

That’s nearly 93% less than the usual $14.95 monthly cost, and saves you roughly $41.88 in total — one of the largest discounts to its regular pricing we’ve ever seen from the Amazon-owned audiobook service.

The offer, which expires after 12 months, is available for new and eligible returning subscribers, and it includes everything in Premium Plus: one credit to use on any premium selection title (yours forever), full access to the Audible Plus catalog of thousands of titles (audiobooks, podcasts and Originals) and the ability to listen from anywhere by downloading books offline across multiple devices.

What You Get — and Don’t Get — for 99 Cents

Payments on Premium Plus are based on credits. You get one credit each month, and you can use that credit on any Premium title, new releases or bestsellers. You keep those purchases forever, even if you cancel later. Roll over credits during the promotional period with Audible’s plan—if any are still left.

In addition to the credit system, subscribers can stream from the Plus catalog for free as well. That includes a rotating selection of genre blockbusters like Star Wars, Audible Originals and podcast series, all available to play instantly without using up a credit. Key playback functions include the ability to pause and resume at the same point, chapter-skip navigation, and “Whispersync for Voice” where available.

Who Qualifies for the Deal and How Billing Works

It’s usually available to first-time and certain lapsed members — members who haven’t had a Premium Plus plan for some time. Billing returns to the standard monthly price once those three discounted months are up, unless you cancel. If you’re testing the service, make a calendar reminder for day one — calendars are still the easiest way to prevent an unwanted renewal.

Audible’s customer policies help de-risk the trial. And if a pick isn’t to your taste, you can usually swap titles — within reason — thanks to the return policy for Premium Plus members, a safety net that encourages exploration across genres and narrators.

How This Audible Promo Compares With Alternatives

A single Audible credit, at the standard price, generally comes in at or below the retail price of a new-release audiobook. At 99 cents a month, it’s not hard to feel like you’re paying less than a buck per keep-forever title for three months, and you also receive access to listen as much as you’d like from the Plus catalog.

Library apps like Libby and Hoopla are excellent free options if you have a library card, though new releases can come with long waitlists. Music services that include a small number of hours’ worth of audiobooks each month are getting better, but they don’t come with something akin to a “yours to keep” mechanic. What continues to set Audible apart, for those with the appetite and attentiveness of serious listeners, is its system of credits.

The larger market context also helps explain why deals of this sort are happening: The Audio Publishers Association has reported year-over-year increases in audiobook sales for more than a decade now, and Edison Research keeps finding evidence that people of all ages are listening more. Competition has heated up, and steep introductory pricing is one lever with which to transform curious readers into habitual listeners.

Ways to Get the Most Out of the Audible Promo

Pre-plan your three credits in advance. Aim for new releases, award winners or BookTok standouts that never go on sale. Reserve short reads and Audible Originals for the Plus catalog so you don’t burn through a credit needlessly.

Look for 2-for-1 credit deals, which occasionally allow you to bag two eligible audiobooks for the price of one. Sample voices to preview a narrator before you commit, and adjust playback speed for your listening style — small tweaks shave hours off a long title without compromising clarity.

Download titles you “purchased” with credits so they’re available offline, and make a wish list.

If you cancel after the promo, you’ll get to keep those credited audiobooks for life.

Bottom Line: Why This Audible Deal Is Worth Trying

Three months of Audible Premium Plus at 99 cents a month is simply an incredible deal, one that makes each credit effectively a sub-$1 addition to your library. If you’re audiobook-curious, or just sick of long hold queues, this low-investment taster is a great way to take the service for a spin and sample the Plus catalog — plus get three “keeper” titles for less than a cup of coffee.