2TB Cloud Storage Drops to a One-Time Price of $99.97

A new one-time purchase option of 2TB for $99.97 is catching the eye of weary consumers who are just plain tired of monthly subscription fees. The deal revolves around FolderFort’s expansive plan with generous capacity, browser-based access, and modern security without a repeating bill — an offer that undercuts the economics of more popular subscriptions.

What the $99.97 One-Time Plan Includes and Supports

The plan includes 2TB — enough for about 500,000 documents or approximately 200,000 images, depending on file type and resolution. Files can be accessed in any web browser or on any device, and the service provides folder organization, shareable links, and workspace invites for others working on shared content. Every person you invite gets a free 1GB, offering an option for little involvement if clients or teammates are involved only casually.

In a departure from many “deal clouds,” the storage backbone is claimed to be using Backblaze infrastructure and encryption. Backblaze, famous for its cloud offerings and transparent hardware reliability reports, has long preached the gospel of easy-to-understand restore processes — something many IT pros look at when plotting out data durability. Encryption is standard in transit and at rest, up to the sort of thing you’d hope for from a serious cloud.

How the $99.97 Offer Compares on Price to Major Clouds

Math is the headline attraction. One-time cost: $99.97, which equates pretty much to what 10 months would run you with big-name clouds’ standard-issue $9.99 for 2TB plans. Stretch the horizon, and the savings compound: You pay roughly 58% less over two years versus a $9.99 monthly plan; compared with Dropbox’s 2TB tier (which frequently advertises at $11.99 per month), it’s about 65% in your favor over that same span of time.

Google Drive and iCloud+ are still great choices for tight integration with Google Docs and Apple Photos, respectively. But many end up paying for storage, not for a suite of office apps. If capacity and reliable access are your highest priority (as opposed to deep app tie-ins), the economics of a one-and-done plan like this make it difficult to ignore.

Security and Reliability Considerations for Long-Term Storage

More important than price is a service’s security posture. Credible clouds use TLS by default for data in transit and strong encryption at rest. Look into your provider’s practices on data retention, versioning, and recoveries, as well as support resources should you need assistance if you ever have to restore at scale. Public drive reliability studies from the likes of Backblaze are a good sign, though always be sure to check up on how your files are being stored and backed up.

There’s also the 3-2-1 backup rule often repeated by IT professionals: three copies of your data on two different media, one off-site. A budget 2TB cloud can be the off-site arm of a backup strategy, but don’t rely on that as your only copy of a lifetime of photos or essential business records.

What You Gain and What You Lose with a One-Time Plan

Pros: predictable pricing, plenty of space, easy browser access, simple sharing. For the freelancer or creator or small team that handles big video files, it can be an easy way to set a ceiling on storage costs without messing around with monthly renewals. If you’re regularly dumping 4K video clips, RAW photos, or CAD files, 2TB gets you plenty.

Trade-offs: you won’t have Google’s or Apple’s native productivity suites, and certain advanced ecosystem features (like automatically deduplicating photos, live collaboration in documents, deep OS-level integration) may not be retained. After that, upload speed will be a function of your home connection (and any “fair use” or bandwidth cap restrictions you might want to check before moving terabytes at a time).

Real-world Cost Scenarios for Families and Small Businesses

A family with two phones and a laptop may consume 600GB today and grow 20 percent per year as photos and videos accumulate. On a $9.99 monthly tier, that’s a forever bill; with one purchase of $99.97, you have locked in space and removed future bills. A wedding photographer with 1.2TB of RAWs to archive might group her scattered drives and send them skyward for off-site resilience without adding a new line item to the monthly budget.

For small businesses, the math is even more stark. And if you’re habitually footing the bill for three independent 200GB plans scattered across services, consolidating storage into a single, 2TB bucket can help offset costs and diminish the operational headache of hunting down files scattered over different accounts.

Bottom line: Is a One-Time 2TB Cloud Purchase Worth It?

If all you really care about is reliable, large cloud storage — and if you’re not tied to an apps and services ecosystem — the $99.97 2TB plan is a great way to make your monthly cloud spend $0 per month.

Finally, check the provider’s reputation for uptime and plan… then just treat it as part of a 3-2-1 strategy or something base-level. That’s the sweet spot for a lot of users: the combination of cost control and capacity.