2026 World Cup Draw Live Online Streaming

The draw for the World Cup is when it all starts to feel real, with fans able to watch every ball being pulled out live online. Whether you’re in the United States or tuning in from overseas, here is how to legally stream a high-quality 2026 World Cup draw as it happens.

How to legally stream the World Cup draw in the U.S.

English-language rights are with Fox Sports. The draw is usually shown on Fox or FS1 and streamed on the Fox Sports app (and website, with a pay-TV login). If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch Fox and FS1 on several live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV (Blue plan for FS1), as well as DirecTV Stream. Be sure to double-check that FS1 or your local Fox affiliate is available in your plan.

Spanish-language coverage in the U.S. is on Telemundo, frequently with a simulcast on Universo and streaming on Peacock. If you want to watch in Spanish, open Peacock on your mobile device, smart TV or browser and search for the World Cup draw. What other ways can I watch Telemundo’s linear broadcast? Telemundo’s linear broadcast is also available to stream through many live TV packages that offer Spanish packages.

How to stream the draw in the UK and in Canada legally

In the UK, BBC and ITV take turns to broadcast World Cup rights. Draw coverage is usually broadcast on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, depending on the scheduling. If you’re watching on a smart TV or mobile device, install the relevant app, sign in and find the draw. Live stream and on-demand availability depends on the rights agreements.

Canadian English-language rights are held by Bell Media through TSN (and in French, RDS), with CTV airing marquee coverage. Watch the draw on TSN Direct or RDS Direct in the TSN/RDS apps, or through CTV’s digital platforms as scheduled. You can sign in with your TV provider login; TSN/RDS usually have standalone streaming options too.

Options in Mexico and the rest of the world

In Mexico, coverage is generally shared between TelevisaUnivision and TV Azteca, with streams accessible through network apps and other platforms, such as ViX when licensed. For others, look up your national broadcast on FIFA’s list. FIFA also streams live draws regularly on FIFA+ and the official FIFA YouTube channel in territories without an exclusive rights holder, while availability depends on country and any geo-blocking.

To check whether you have these options, consult FIFA’s published list of licensed broadcasters for the tournament. If you’re traveling, keep in mind that streaming apps restrict access based on location rights, so your available channel or language feed may differ.

Streaming setup and quality tips for a smooth live draw

Double-check your login and channel access in the app you intend to use. For the best stream, connect over solid broadband; most platforms suggest 5–10 Mbps for HD and around 25 Mbps for 4K, if available. These thresholds, according to industry benchmarks from services like Netflix and YouTube, should ensure minimal buffering during fast-motion sports.

If you’re going to watch on your television, open the native app on your smart TV or cast it from your phone. The surest failsafe is an HDMI out from a laptop. Turn off motion smoothing on your TV to achieve more natural ball movement, and choose the highest frame rate that your app and device will allow.

Accessibility features, like closed captioning, are available on Fox Sports, Peacock, BBC iPlayer, ITVX and TSN, as well as on most apps. If you’re looking for descriptive audio, look in the “audio” or “subtitles” menu within the stream; availability will vary depending on the network feed.

What you will see when the numbers are drawn

The 2026 edition grows to 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four. Teams are drawn into four pots based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, with the three host countries—United States, Canada and Mexico—among the top seeds. Confederation teams: there can be a maximum of one team from the same confederation in a group, except for UEFA, where there can be up to two.

After the group stage, the top two finishers in each group, along with the eight best third-place teams, will progress to a round of 32. Broadcasters often put up live projections of brackets, the constraints confederations impose and seeds in a graphic on the screen so even casual viewers can see how every kick impacts the bracket.

Quick checklist before the World Cup draw kickoff

Find out which network has the rights in your country and download its app.

Log in or create a streaming account if prompted.

Test your stream on the device you’re going to use.

If you’re relying on Wi‑Fi, place your router centrally, or connect via Ethernet for added stability.

Have a back-up plan (or turn on your mobile data) because peak audience times can cause congestion.

With a good app and a few minutes of prep, you could be ready the moment the first ball is drawn — and don’t miss that instant when your team’s road to the World Cup becomes clear.