2025 Tech Layoffs List – The Names Are Here

Tech companies continue to tighten belts, and layoffs are rippling from Big Tech to late-stage startups. Independent trackers such as Layoffs.fyi are building a narrative of reorganization around AI, prioritizing profitability and leaner operating models. Here’s a sector-spanning look at who is cutting, by how much, and why these decisions are remaking product roadmaps and talent markets.

Snapshot of the year in tech layoffs and restructuring

Big names are crowding out the headlines, but the trend is wider than those: enterprise software, consumer platforms, fintech, crypto and EV hardware all saw retrenchments. Hiring freezes have largely been replaced with targeted cuts, frequently couched in hints about “focus,” “operational efficiency” and “AI enablement.” Public companies have fallen back on SEC 8‑K filings and state WARN notices to disclose the cuts, while private companies have confirmed layoffs through internal memos which were later covered by Reuters, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The Information and Business Insider.

Major companies cutting headcount across product lines

Salesforce announced waves of cuts in California and Washington, slashing hundreds of positions in San Francisco and Seattle and linking the moves to streamlining operations and redirecting investments to AI‑driven products. Google pared back teams across Android, Pixel and Chrome as part of a continuing platform reorganization, according to The Information. Meta began a performance‑based reduction, which was referred to in internal communications as a calibration step prior to an aggressive build year.

Microsoft also reported some more targeted cuts but was rebalancing toward engineering across the board, according to media reports. Amazon cut positions in its devices and services group, strip‑mined its audiobook strategy at the podcast unit Wondery and also laid off about 100 people amid a change in leadership. ByteDance cut employees in the Pacific Northwest, and Lenovo said it would be cutting a low single‑digit percentage of its U.S. workforce, as PC demand levels out.

Even chipmakers and industrial tech were not spared. The company added to a multistep reorganization that encompassed new cuts across Oregon, Bloomberg reported, as it shifted its focus from manufacturing and design. ABB said it would cut thousands of jobs linked to its automation and EV charging activities in a bid to sharpen its competitive edge. On the auto side, General Motors cut staff at a critical EV plant as manufacturers adjusted production schedules in response to softer near‑term demand. Rivian performed a series of smaller rounds, including manufacturing roles, according to company communications and state filings.

Startups and unicorns retrench to extend runway

Late-stage companies are right-sizing to provide expanded runway and leaning spending toward AI. ConsenSys trimmed 7% of its staff, reducing costs to align with its product roadmap and leaving some hiring open for priority roles. Support headcount was cut by upwards of 150 at Atlassian on the back of tooling investments that reduced inbound volumes – highlighting a broader trend around support automation. Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, announced about a 16% cut across departments to rebalance investment.

Marketplaces and commerce businesses also shrank. Indeed and Glassdoor, both under Recruit Holdings, collectively orchestrated roughly 1,300 role terminations connected to a consolidation push tied to more AI in the loop. Enterprise sales stack startups and data annotation providers cut significant segments of their teams when customers postponed pilots or transitioned to specialist AI workflows. In creator tools and media, a handful of audio and video platforms laid off staff or shut down entirely when monetization couldn’t keep up with acquisition costs.

AI and automation as the trigger for targeted cuts

The top reason executives gave: automation. And customer support, trust and safety, marketing ops and basic DevOps have made the steepest cuts as companies deploy generative tools and internal copilots. One of the largest European food‑delivery platforms, according to Reuters, related hundreds of cuts explicitly to an AI shift that replaced hours‑long manual processes. At the same time, CFOs are asking for more revenue per employee, and boards are connecting headcount growth to specific — not just broader — AI product milestones.

What to watch next as layoffs reshape tech hiring

Three signals will help show whether cuts are sticking:

Trajectory of enterprise software spend in the second half.

EV sell-through versus inventory build.

Whether AI features demonstrably reduce support and infrastructure costs at scale.

Expect more consolidation of overlapping AI categories and continued dependence on WARN notices, SEC filings and European Works Council communications to break news before blog posts.

Methodology and sources for verifying layoff reports

This list combines company filings, WARN databases, investor disclosures and reporting by news outlets such as Reuters, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The Verge, Business Insider, CNBC and independent trackers like Layoffs.fyi. Figures are rough in instances where companies or regulators did not supply final counts, and descriptions reflect the reasoning given by executives in internal memos and earnings commentary.