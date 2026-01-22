1Password Adds Second Phishing Defense to Browser Extension

1Password is rolling out a second line of phishing defense in its browser extension, designed to stop users from pasting credentials into lookalike websites. The feature detects when a site does not match the saved login’s domain and interrupts copy-and-paste with a warning, effectively closing a loophole that phishers have long exploited when autofill is blocked.

The upgrade is available across the company’s extensions for Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, and Brave, and requires users to update to app version 8.12.0-14. It adds a simple but consequential speed bump at the moment of risk, surfacing a message that the site “isn’t linked to a login in 1Password” and urging users to verify the page before continuing.

Why a second line of phishing defense matters

Modern password managers already refuse to autofill credentials on domains that don’t match what’s stored. But attackers count on human workarounds—especially when stress, fatigue, or urgency kicks in. Many people respond to an autofill failure by copying a password and pasting it into the form anyway, which hands phishers exactly what they want.

That human factor was on display when security researcher Troy Hunt described being tricked by a convincing spoof of a well-known email marketing platform. Even with 1Password declining to autofill, he still pasted credentials and entered a two-step code, enabling the attackers to access his account. The new extension behavior aims squarely at that moment, inserting a clear, context-aware warning before a paste completes.

How the extension stops copy-paste attacks

The mechanism is straightforward: 1Password compares the active site’s domain to the trusted domain associated with the saved login. If there’s no match, copy-and-paste of the password is interrupted and a warning appears. Users can still proceed if they deliberately choose to, but the default path is to stop and recheck the URL, which reduces snap decisions that lead to compromise.

This domain-checking approach counters common tactics such as typosquatting, subdomain trickery, and internationalized domain name lookalikes. It won’t fix every deception—redirect chains and on-page forms embedded from other origins remain tricky across the web—but it narrows the window by binding passwords to the correct origin at the moment of paste.

Importantly, the change lives in the browser, where most phishing actually happens. That makes the protection consistent across supported browsers once the app is updated, no additional configuration required.

Phishing pressure is rising across channels and media

1Password’s recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults underscores the stakes: 89% said they’ve encountered a phishing attempt, and 61% admitted to falling for at least one. Only 25% hover over links to inspect URLs before clicking. Lures that promise deals or discounts topped the list at 41%, followed by delivery tracking at 31% and job application prompts at 25%.

The channels are varied—45% reported phishing in personal email, 41% via text, 38% on social platforms, 28% by phone, and 26% through ads or search results. And with 62% saying they’ve seen scams they believe were AI-generated, message polish and personalization are improving, reducing the telltale signs that used to give away a fake.

Industry research from organizations like the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report has consistently ranked phishing and the use of stolen credentials among the leading paths to compromise. The combination is potent: one successful phish can cascade into account takeover and credential stuffing, especially when 31% of employed respondents say they reuse passwords at work.

Where passkeys fit in the fight against phishing

Passkeys—FIDO-based, origin-bound credentials—eliminate password pasting entirely. They authenticate by cryptographically verifying the site’s domain, which blocks phishing attempts even when the page looks perfect. Major platforms, including Google and Amazon, support passkeys, but many services lag behind, leaving passwords and one-time codes in circulation.

1Password has been a vocal supporter of passkeys, and the new extension safeguard can be seen as a pragmatic bridge: protect users during the long transition away from passwords without waiting for every site to enable passwordless sign-in. Until passkeys are universally available, reducing copy-paste risk is an immediate win.

What users should do now to stay safer from phishing

Update 1Password to version 8.12.0-14 to ensure the browser extension has the new defense. Treat any warning during paste as a red flag: double-check the domain, look for misspellings, and avoid continuing unless you are certain the page is legitimate.

Turn on passkeys wherever services offer them, and prioritize unique passwords for every account to blunt credential stuffing. For critical accounts, add phishing-resistant multi-factor methods such as security keys where supported. Finally, review the “website” or domain fields stored with your logins so the manager’s domain matching stays accurate.

Phishing preys on speed and habit. By inserting a timely pause and nudging users to verify where they paste, 1Password’s extension raises the cost of social engineering without adding friction to legitimate logins—a small change that could prevent a lot of big problems.