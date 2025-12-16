15% off digital gift cards for Uber, Hulu and Crumbl

Procrastinators, look no further: A slew of last-minute e-gift card promotions are offering discounts of up to 15% on popular brands with instant digital delivery. Standouts include $100 Uber credits for $85, $50 Hulu and Crumbl cards for $42.50, and bundle offers that add bonus store credit on top — all ready to email or text in minutes.

Gift cards are the most requested present every holiday season, and industry trackers say demand surges in the last shopping window as shipping deadlines near. Because the deals are digital, you get to skip the delivery risk and yet have something people really do use.

Where the biggest instant savings on e-gift cards are

Rideshare and takeout are followed by a rent-a-bike company that featured electric scooters in its advertising, and the Uber Eats dessert service (I assume we’re including dessert). An Uber e-gift card with a face value of $100 sold for just $85 amounts to a 15 percent discount on rides or food delivery from Uber Eats. Food gifts are also robust: $50 of Crumbl credit for $42.50 sweetens cookie runs, and DoorDash promos that drop $25 to about $21.25 take aim at weeknight dinners on the fly.

Streaming and gaming deals reach wide audiences. $42.50 for $50 in Hulu credit is perfect for ad-supported plans or softening the blow from regular monthly renewals, and a $100 PlayStation Store card that includes a free $15 store gift card has been a common “bonus-back” format at big-box retailers. These practically convert into platform currency for game purchases, downloadable content (DLC), and add-ons.

Multi-brand cards are the stealth M.V.P.s. Curation sets, like Game & Grub, Happy B-Day, Weekend Vibes, and Self-Care — which are powered by payment network aggregators — generally run at a 15% discount. They package names like Grubhub, Xbox, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sephora, Panera, Lyft, and Topgolf all together so everyone has the flexibility to get exactly what they want without making you guess whose favorite is whose. Consider this: $100 multi-merchant cards with a $10 bonus gift card kicker at national chains.

Rounding out the list are entirely category-specific picks: a $50 Fanatics or Darden Restaurant Group card up for sale at $42.50 for sports fans and family dinners, respectively; credits toward Total Wine & More, Tractor Supply, Hiking4All, and Rent the Runway goods satisfy particular niche hunger. Coffee lovers might catch sales at Starbucks that add on a $5 bonus from a $25 purchase — a little stocking stuffer with an extra jolt of energy.

Why these discounted digital gift card deals matter now

Gift cards have been at the top of shopping lists for years, says the National Retail Federation, with more than half of respondents who are asked saying they want one instead of another sweater or a necktie. Adobe’s e-commerce analyses regularly show a spike in digital gift card sales after guaranteed shipping ends, or in the final days before shopping stops. The appeal is obvious: instant gratification, no size or style risk, and savings you can literally see on the spot.

There’s also a pragmatic budgeting angle. If you’re confident you’ll use a service in the coming months, then paying for discounted credit is a way to prepay that bill at a discount. So $85 for a $100 Uber card is essentially paying to lock in a 15% price cut on your next few rides — and you can layer the discount with whatever other promo fare or off-peak pricing deals are available.

How to maximize the value of discounted e-gift cards

Stack when possible. Pair a discounted gift card with the retailer’s sitewide promotions, loyalty points, and credit card cash back. For example, you can double-dip on a 15% off gaming card during a publisher sale, or purchase a discounted restaurant card and redeem it during a weekday special to stretch it further.

When in doubt, go with cross-brand versatility. This way a weekend- or eating-and-gaming-themed bundle can strike multiple interests, so you’re not betting on a single store. Gobs of food delivery or rideshare credit is likely more valuable for a recipient who lives in cramped urban spaces than yet another accessory for their devices.

Finally, time it smartly. Some retailers update promos midweek or on the weekend, and inventory changes. If you do spot a great price on a digital card for something you know you’re going to use, treat it as an opportunity cost: You’re locking in a guaranteed discount today instead of wishing and hoping for a better deal later.

Key fine print to review before buying digital gift cards

Read brand terms. Some credits are region-locked (often for such things as rideshare balances, which can’t typically be used outside the purchase country). With multi-merchant cards, you may be asked to allocate balances to a specific brand before purchasing. Many cards also include streaming services, though they will not cover third-party bundles or premium add-ons.

Check delivery and redemption details. Most e-gift cards are delivered to the recipient’s inbox within minutes, while gift messages and scheduled send times may be selected by the retailer. Hang onto the order confirmation until the recipient has confirmed redemption — customer service will likely need it if an email was mistyped.

Watch out for those third-party marketplaces of indeterminate origin. Keep an eye on the code, using well-reviewed national retailers, card issuers, or the brand’s shop itself to avoid counterfeit codes. Consumer groups and card networks warn that discounts that seem too good to be true from unknown sellers can indicate risk.

Bottom line on last-minute deals for digital gift cards

If you’re procrastinating the gift-giving, digital gift card deals are one of those rare last-minute plays that actually feel slightly considered. Deal with it: A few weeks after most gifts stop getting used, your dad or brother will still be hitting up Uber.

Until November 29.

Choose a card they’ll actually use, check the terms, and send it directly to their inbox. Thoughtful, immediate, and on sale — that’s a holiday trifecta.