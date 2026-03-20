15-inch MacBook Air M4 Hits Record Low Price

A standout deal has dropped on Apple’s biggest MacBook Air. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB of storage is now available for $949 at Amazon, a $250 cut from its regular $1,199 price. All color options — Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight — are included at this record-low figure.

Why This Price Move Matters for the 15-inch MacBook Air

It’s unusual to see Apple’s newest thin-and-light hit sub-$1,000 with 16GB of RAM — a configuration that futureproofs multitasking and creative workloads far better than the typical 8GB entry spec. For context, premium Windows ultraportables with similar performance and build quality frequently sit north of the $1,100 mark. IDC’s quarterly PC tracker has consistently shown that Apple over-indexes in the premium tier; aggressive pricing like this is a major reason shoppers cross-shop into macOS.

At $949, this model undercuts many 14-inch competitors while offering more screen real estate and the industrial design that has set the bar for ultraportables — a rigid aluminum chassis, near-silent operation, and excellent battery efficiency.

Key Hardware Highlights of the 15-inch MacBook Air M4

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display delivers a crisp 2,880 x 1,864 resolution with wide DCI-P3 color, which is especially useful for photo grading and video previews. Designers and editors get enough workspace to keep tools visible without constantly shuffling windows.

Despite the larger panel, the machine remains highly portable at roughly 3.3 pounds and about 11.5mm thin. The bigger chassis enables a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, a noticeable upgrade for video calls and media playback compared to smaller ultraportables.

Everyday experience details also land well: a roomy glass trackpad, a comfortable backlit keyboard, MagSafe charging, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Apple includes a 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter with this configuration, handy for charging your laptop and phone simultaneously from a single brick.

Battery life remains a headline feature. Apple rates the 15-inch Air at up to 18 hours of video playback. Independent tests from outlets like Tom’s Guide and Laptop Mag have typically recorded well over a full workday in mixed use, and Apple Silicon’s standby efficiency helps the battery sip power between sessions.

Real-World Performance With M4 in Everyday Creative Work

The M4 chip brings a meaningful uplift in per-watt performance over prior Air generations, and the included 16GB of unified memory opens the door for heavier workflows. Photo pros can comfortably process RAW batches in Lightroom or Capture One, while 4K timeline edits in Final Cut Pro or DaVinci Resolve remain smooth with thoughtful codec choices. Everyday multitasking — dozens of browser tabs, Slack, Zoom, and office apps — barely nudges the fanless system.

App developers have been quick to optimize for Apple Silicon across the board. Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and tools like Pixelmator and Affinity run natively, taking advantage of Apple’s Neural Engine for on-device features such as background removal, smart upscaling, and faster transcription. Public Geekbench Browser results for M4-class systems point to double-digit gains versus last-gen Airs, which tracks with the snappier feel in daily use.

15 Inches Versus 13 Inches: Which MacBook Air Size to Choose

Both sizes share the same minimalist design and long battery life, but the 15-inch model’s extra screen space substantially reduces window juggling. If you live in spreadsheets, timelines, or code editors, the larger canvas translates to fewer compromises. The slight weight increase over the 13-inch Air is modest enough that commuters and students won’t feel burdened.

Who Should Jump on This Deal for the 15-inch MacBook Air M4

Students, frequent travelers, and creatives who value color accuracy, silent operation, and top-tier battery life will find a lot to like here — especially at $949 with 16GB RAM. If you’ve been weighing an entry MacBook Pro primarily for screen size rather than sustained heavy rendering, this Air likely covers your needs at a much lower price.

Buying Tips Before You Check Out: Storage and Color Picks

The 256GB SSD is fine for general productivity, but media-heavy workflows can fill it quickly. Consider pairing the laptop with a fast USB 4 external SSD or leaning on cloud storage for large libraries. All four colors are included in the deal, so choose based on preference — Midnight can show fingerprints more readily, while Silver and Starlight tend to hide wear.

As with any limited-time offer, availability can tighten quickly. If you’ve been waiting for the larger Air to dip under four figures, this is the most compelling price to date from a major retailer, combining Apple’s newest chip, a generous memory spec, and the largest Air display in one sharply priced package.