15 Earbuds Deals Live Before Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale hasn’t officially opened its doors yet, but the headphone aisle is already buzzing. Fifteen notable wireless earbuds deals are live now, cutting prices across marquee brands like Apple, Sony, Bose, Google, Beats, Technics, JBL, OnePlus, Nothing, Shokz, and EarFun. If you were waiting to refresh your daily carry or pick up a gym-ready pair, these early markdowns are the signal to start comparing.

Retailers often seed door-opener discounts days before a major campaign to capture search interest and lock in early buyers. Industry trackers such as Adobe’s digital commerce team have repeatedly noted that pre-event electronics pricing can rival event-day lows, and that pattern is already showing up here with double-digit cuts on crowd favorites.

Early standouts and the deepest price cuts so far

Apple AirPods Pro 3 are down to $199.99, roughly 20% off the current list price—one of the better Pro-level drops we’ve seen outside peak holiday. Sony’s noise-canceling flagships also jumped into the fray: WF-1000XM5 at $248 is about 25% off, while the newer WF-1000XM6 sits at $298 for roughly 10% off. Bose QuietComfort earbuds at $139 reflect about a 22% dip, and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $169 land near 26% off—solid for Android loyalists who want tight Assistant integration.

If you favor tuning knobs beyond the basics, note the Technics EAH-AZ100 at $247.99 (about 17% off) and JBL Live Buds 3 at $169.95 (roughly 15% off). These models typically trade on robust app EQ control and reliable call performance, which can matter more than headline-grabbing specs if you live on Zoom or Teams.

The best earbuds under $100 you can buy right now

Sub-$100 options are unusually aggressive. Sony’s WF-C510 at $46.95 slices about 33%, while the step-up WF-C710N with ANC hits $88—around 32% off—making it a rare chance to test active noise canceling without stretching your budget. OnePlus Buds 4 at $79.99 are down roughly 38% and remain a strong value play for fast pairing on modern Android phones. Beats Studio Buds+ at $99.95, a hefty ~41% drop, bring cross-platform friendliness and a featherweight fit.

For open-style listening under $100, Nothing Ear(Open) at $99 is about 34% off and targets commuters who want awareness without full transparency modes. EarFun Clip at $48—roughly 31% off—offers a cheap, rugged everyday set for gym bags and backup duty.

Top open-ear and fitness earbuds picks to consider

If situational awareness is nonnegotiable, two early discounts stand out. Sony LinkBuds Clip at $198 reflects about a 14% cut and brings a discreet open design that doesn’t seal the ear canal. Shokz OpenSwim Pro at $139.95 trims about 22% and caters to swimmers and outdoor athletes who need bone-conduction audio around water without blocking ambient sounds.

Open-ear models trade isolation for comfort and safety, which is why runners and cyclists often prefer them. When comparing, look for IP ratings that match your workouts and battery estimates that reflect how you actually listen—industry lab tests, from groups like Rtings and SoundGuys, consistently show that real-world ANC or high volume can shave hours off advertised playtime.

How to tell a real earbuds deal from seasonal hype

Always benchmark today’s sale price against a true street price, not just MSRP. Price history tools and retail analytics from firms like Camelcamelcamel and Keepa (and summary reports by Adobe) show that earbuds frequently fluctuate by 10–30%, so an extra 5% matters less than getting the right features: stable connectivity, good microphones, and a fit that seals properly if you want effective ANC.

Consider platform perks—fast pair and seamless switching on iOS or Android—alongside essentials like multipoint, wireless charging, and ear-tip sizing. If you can, buy early and leverage return windows; pre-event pricing often matches or beats the official sale once inventory tightens.

The full roster of 15 live earbuds deals right now

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony WF-1000XM6

Bose QuietComfort earbuds

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Technics EAH-AZ100

JBL Live Buds 3

Beats Studio Buds+

Sony WF-C710N

Sony WF-C510

OnePlus Buds 4

Nothing Ear(Open)

EarFun Clip

Sony LinkBuds Clip

Shokz OpenSwim Pro

Bottom line: if earbuds are on your spring list, these early tags are already sharp. The smartest move is to match the discount to your ecosystem and use case—then buy before the crowd hits checkout.