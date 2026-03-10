15-Device Lifetime VPN Plan Now Just $29.97

A rare lifetime virtual private network deal is making the rounds: a 15-device plan for $29.97. The offer centers on FastestVPN PRO and folds in high-speed protocols, streaming-friendly servers, and even a one-year password manager to round out your security stack.

For households juggling phones, laptops, consoles, smart TVs, and a travel router, 15 simultaneous connections is notably more generous than the 5–10 device limits common on many subscriptions. The headline price is a fraction of what mainstream VPNs typically charge annually, but as with any “lifetime” product, the value hinges on a few important caveats.

What You Get for $29.97: Servers, Speed, and Extras

The plan grants always-on access to 900+ servers across 50+ countries, including nodes earmarked for streaming and P2P traffic. The company advertises 10Gbps-capable servers, 99.9% uptime, unlimited data, and unlimited server switching, which together should minimize bottlenecks and let you hop regions at will.

Security features tick the expected boxes: AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, split tunneling, IPv6 leak protection, and an integrated ad and malware blocker. A NAT firewall adds an extra perimeter to filter unsolicited traffic, while Double VPN routes connections through two encrypted hops for added obscurity, useful when privacy trumps speed.

There’s also a practical sweetener: a one-year password manager. If you’re transitioning from browser-based passwords, that’s a low-friction way to centralize logins—just remember to export or renew before the year is up to avoid disruption.

Speed and Security Tech Under the Hood: WireGuard

This plan defaults to WireGuard, the modern VPN protocol designed for both speed and simplicity. WireGuard’s lean codebase—measured in a few thousand lines—contrasts with the tens of thousands in legacy protocols, which helps reduce attack surface and improve reliability.

In real-world use, WireGuard routinely outperforms older protocols like OpenVPN, particularly on mobile networks where latency shifts constantly. The addition of streaming-optimized servers suggests targeted routing to mitigate common platform blocks, though access can vary as services update their VPN detection methods.

The Fine Print on Lifetime VPNs and Real Expectations

“Lifetime” nearly always refers to the lifetime of the service, not yours. Historically, some providers have altered features, server counts, or speeds over time to manage costs. That doesn’t negate the immediate value, but it’s worth recognizing that long-term terms can evolve.

Privacy policies also matter more than marketing pages. Organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Consumer Reports advise looking for transparent logging policies and, ideally, independent audits that verify claims. If you’re handling sensitive work—journalism, activism, or confidential corporate research—an audited, jurisdiction-conscious provider may be the safer choice.

On streaming, no VPN can promise permanent access. Platforms continuously refine VPN detection, and what works today may need a different server or region tomorrow. Think of streaming support as a moving target, not a guarantee.

How the Price Stacks Up Against Typical VPN Plans

Most well-known VPNs range from roughly $60 to $100 per year at standard rates, with multi-year plans often dropping to a few dollars per month. Against that backdrop, a one-time $29.97 is compelling even if you only use it for a single year of travel, remote work, or household coverage.

The plan’s MSRP is listed at $600. While MSRPs for lifetime software can be inflated, the practical calculus is simple: if it replaces even six months to a year of a traditional subscription for a family or small team, the outlay is already justified. Beyond that, any additional years are effectively upside.

Who Should Jump on It and When This Deal Makes Sense

This deal suits households with many gadgets, frequent travelers who need consistent protection on public Wi-Fi, and cord-cutters who want region-shifting options without ongoing fees. A router installation counts as one device but can protect everything behind it, making the 15-device ceiling stretch even further.

Power users seeking maximal transparency—such as verified no-logs audits, warrant canaries, RAM-only servers, or in-depth reports on government requests—may still prefer top-tier audited providers on recurring plans. For everyone else, the combination of WireGuard, broad server access, and essential privacy tools at a one-off $29.97 is hard to overlook.