13-inch M4 iPad Pro with Cellular for Almost $600 Off

The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with Wi‑Fi and cellular in the 1TB configuration has seen a rare price drop, down to $1,499.97 at Amazon—nearly $600 off its list price of $2,099.

Both Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, services that track the price of items sold on Amazon, display this as the lowest price on record, actually besting peak holiday deals.

This is the one to watch for those needing pro-grade storage and always-on 5G connections.

It would be an unusual discount at 29% off the top-spec Apple tablet, and it turns a premium creative workstation into a much more achievable upgrade for your workflow.

Why This Deal Is So Smart for Creatives and Power Users

High-end iPad Pro models — particularly with 1TB and cellular — seldom fall by this much. Traditionally, high-end iPads get small price cuts of a couple hundred bucks outside of sale blips like this one. Almost $600 off is the sort of figure that causes sellouts pretty quickly when numbers are low.

This deal is also compelling when you think about the alternatives. The newer-generation iPad Pro with the same 1TB and cellular specs is available for its list price of $2,099 at a number of retailers. If capacity and connectivity trump incremental year-to-year improvements for you, the M4 version is tremendous value at the moment.

Economics push local storage for pro workflows: 1TB onboard is preferable for 4K/ProRes video timelines, RAW photo stacks, and/or a library of large clips. Cloud add-ons are nice, but they’re no substitute for the speed and reliability of actually working from fast internal storage.

What You Get with the M4 iPad Pro in the 1TB Cellular Tier

The M4 chip is made for more advanced creative tasks. It adds a next-gen GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading to deliver real-time rendering, more intricate motion graphics previews and significantly faster complex scene playback. CPU improvements from previous generations equate to speedier exports and smoother multitasking in apps such as Final Cut Pro for iPad, DaVinci Resolve, Affinity Photo and Procreate.

The 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display includes dual OLED for great contrast and deep blacks as well as highlights (Apple says up to 1,600 nits peak in HDR). ProMotion 120Hz means stylus input and UI animations are always fluid, which matters for storyboard artists or video editors scrubbing their dense timelines.

This 1TB model bumps memory to 16GB to accommodate more projects and multitasking without forced reloads. Connectivity is similarly high-flying: Thunderbolt/USB 4 for fast external SSDs and 6K display output; Wi‑Fi 6E for low-latency networking; and 5G cellular, with eSIM support so you can upload on the go from set or studio.

Other quality-of-life perks abound too, including the ultra-thin chassis and long battery life (up to 10 hours of web use) as well as support for haptics and barrel roll on the Apple Pencil Pro and an upgraded Magic Keyboard with a more solid deck and function row. To their credit, they transform the iPad Pro into a plausible mobile production rig.

Who Should Buy and Who Should Skip This 13-inch iPad Pro Deal

This deal is perfect for creatives in Adobe, Affinity or Apple’s various pro apps; field producers who need 5G to support quick turnarounds; and developers or 3D artists who can take advantage of the M4 GPU’s modern set of features. If you’re routinely shuttling around 100GB project folders, the 1TB tier is a sanity saver.

If your daily life involves streaming, taking light notes and browsing the web, you’re going to save hundreds with the iPad Air while not sensing all that much of a difference in real-world usability. And as observers at IDC often remind, premium tablets return most of their rewards to users capable of tapping their compute, display and I/O power.

Buying Notes Before You Check Out and Carrier Compatibility