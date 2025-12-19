$100 DoorDash eGift card drops to $85 in a limited time offer

DoorDash regulars now have an easy way to cut their monthly delivery bills. Now through May 22nd, a $100 DoorDash eGift card is selling for just $85 through a major internet vendor — meaning that you’re essentially scoring 15% of whatever money you put on the card (provided you spend it down to zero). Supplies are limited, so it’s a great time to grab for your favorite regular grillers and any of those last-minute gift givers.

What this DoorDash eGift card deal includes and excludes

The offer is valid on DoorDash’s $100 denomination of electronic gift card, which you will receive digitally — typically within minutes of ordering. So far, the only value option that is discounted is $100, and that sale price corresponds to the generic eGift design. Expect standard digital delivery terms: nonreturnable once issued, and you’ll want to double-check your email address before clicking that “buy” button.

Upon receipt, the code can be added to your DoorDash account balance and can be used in conjunction with orders placed for eligible restaurant, grocery, and convenience orders within the app.

For many shoppers, eGift cards are a favorite option for their speed and security — they’re easy to tuck away in your digital wallet and difficult to lose track of compared with physical cards.

Why a 15% discount on DoorDash deliveries matters now

Date night at home occasionally includes food delivery, but it can be pricey. (And the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics explains why: “Food away from home” has continued to trend higher year over year, and service fees, taxes, and tips can break the budget on a typical order.) An upfront 15 percent discount helps defray those fees, and it doesn’t require particularly fussy conditions: you order what you want.

Take an easy example: if you’re spending $200 a month on deliveries, buying two discounted gift cards would save you $30 right away. Pair that with a subscription like DashPass — frequently deployed to slash delivery fees on qualifying orders — and the effective savings you get in a quarter or year can be significant.

Who benefits most from this discounted DoorDash gift card

Heavy users are the clear victors, but gifting is where this deal sneaks up behind you and impacts your balance sheet. Digital gift cards are better sellers since they come quickly and can be used at a variety of merchants on the platform: local restaurants as well as national grocers. Since DoorDash claims about two-thirds of all U.S. meal-delivery sales, according to data company Bloomberg Second Measure, odds are pretty good that whoever you’re giving such a gift will already have the app on their phone.

Those households that tend to rely on delivery during especially busy weeks, students living off campus, and those families who somehow make it to soccer practice, the ballet recital, and gymnastics in a single evening can all turn this discount into solid, repeatable savings.

It’s also an easy way to budget; you load a set amount on it and let the balance dictate your monthly ordering.

Redemption tips, key limitations, and important fine print

To redeem, just copy the code from your email and paste it in the payment section of the DoorDash app or website to use as account credits. DoorDash points out that gift card balances don’t expire, and credits generally will be applied to eligible items plus fees and taxes at checkout. If you add items from a second merchant using DoubleDash on the same delivery, your gift card balance will apply across the full order.

These deals might have purchase limits, and availability may vary as allocations are depleted.

Verify that the seller is an authorized reseller, and be alert to regional restrictions; gift cards are often redeemable only in the country where they are purchased.

Bottom line: simple savings for frequent food delivery

If you are a regular DoorDash customer or shopping for someone who lives on takeout, this $100-for-$85 eGift card is tough to beat. And with inflation squeezing dining budgets and delivery fees piling up, one of the easiest ways to lower costs is a straight 15% discount upfront. The point is simple: once you see an offer, act and stack the credits to make your next couple of orders a little bit cheaper.